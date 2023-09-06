WHO director Tedros says COVID is ‘here to stay,’ urges people to get booster shots

‘COVID is here to stay and that we will continue to need tools to fight it,’ said WHO chief Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus at a press conference promoting mask use and booster shots.

(LifeSiteNews) — The director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO) has announced that “COVID is here to stay and that we will continue to need tools to fight it.”

During a press briefing on “global health issues” on September 6, WHO chief Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus furthermore urged “at-risk people” to receive “an additional dose [of the COVID-19 shot] if it’s recommended for you.”

“The increase in hospitalizations and deaths shows that COVID is here to stay and that we will continue to need tools to fight it,” he said.

According to the WHO director-general, one of these “tools” is the dangerous and ineffective COVID-19 injection.

“One of WHO’s biggest concerns is the low level of at-risk people who have received a dose of COVID-19 vaccine recently,” the WHO chief stated. “Our message is not to wait to get an additional dose if it’s recommended for you.”

Another WHO representative at the press conference, Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, named some of the other “tools” the WHO seeks to impose on the world’s population again.

“It is really critical that we utilize testing for patients, so when they show up at healthcare facilities if they have influenza or if they have COVID and they get into the right clinical care pathway and receive antivirals quickly so that the infection does not progress [and] develop [into a] severe disease,” Van Kerkhove said.

“Then, of course, we have the other tools that are in our possession, like masks, like improving ventilation, distancing where possible […],” the WHO official continued.

The WHO’s continued propagation of extensive mask-wearing comes despite multiple studies showing the ineffectiveness of masks and that they can have negative health impacts if worn for an extended period.

Highly credentialed critics of the COVID response, like Dr. Joseph Mercola, have argued that the WHO’s ventilation protocols have harmed many COVID-19 patients and caused “needless death among people who weren’t at great risk of dying from COVID.”

Pushing the authoritarian ‘Pandemic Treaty’

The executive director of the WHO’s Health Emergencies Programme, Dr. Michael Ryan, used the emergence of COVID-19 cases to advocate for the controversial “pandemic treaty,” which, if accepted, could give the WHO power to directly impose restrictions on countries in the case of a pandemic, while also giving the WHO director-general the power to determine what constitutes a “pandemic.”

“As you know, the discussions around a global accord, treaty, or agreement are ongoing,” Ryan said.

“The threat of infectious diseases, threats of pandemic, the threat of major health emergencies has never been higher,” he claimed.

“The need for an agreement like this has never been greater.”

Ryan described the pandemic treaty as a “generational agreement” and stated, “it would be a huge tragedy if this opportunity is lost against the backdrop of the threat we collectively face on this planet.”

