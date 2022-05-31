World Health Organization gives go-ahead for gay ‘pride’ events despite monkeypox outbreak

'It’s important that people who want to go out and celebrate gay pride,' a WHO official said Tuesday.

(LifeSiteNews) — Despite endorsing lockdowns during the so-called COVID-19 pandemic, the World Health Organization says “LGBTQ+” events are free to continue during the viral monkeypox outbreak that primarily infects gay men.

“It’s important that people who want to go out and celebrate gay pride, LGBTQ+ pride, to continue to go and plan to do so,” Andy Seale, a strategies advisory for the WHO Department of Global HIV, Hepatitis and Sexually Transmitted Infections Programmes, said Tuesday.

“Most of these events – the official [gay pride] events – are outdoors, they’re family-friendly,” claimed Seale, adding, “We don’t see any real reason to be concerned about the enhanced likelihood of transmission in those contexts.”

Seale’s statements were met with immediate criticism, as the WHO itself admits that the disease transmits through “prolonged close contact” “mainly, but not exclusively” among “men who have ‘sex’ with men.”

Responding to the WHO, conservative journalist Paul Joseph Watson said the organization’s willingness to push lockdown measures on society with respect to the highly survivable coronavirus while allowing homosexual events to continue during a primarily homosexual viral outbreak, indicates a “double standard” at the WHO.

“[T]he WHO’s response clearly indicates that not being seen to be ‘homophobic’ is apparently more important than stopping the spread of viral diseases,” Watson wrote Tuesday.

“The double standard is similar to May 2020, when governments had imposed draconian lockdowns that stopped people from attending the funerals of their loved ones, but millions of Black Lives Matter supporters were encouraged to gather in cities across the western world,” added Watson, referencing the large-scale protests and riots that occurred across America after George Floyd’s death.

Adding credibility to Watson’s statement, during May 2020, while much of the world was enduring lockdown measures, over 1,000 public health professionals signed a letter stating that the government should not “suppress protests in the name of public health.”

The letter went as far as stating that while the group does “not condemn these gatherings as risky for COVID-19 transmission” but instead sees BLM protests as “vital to the national public health,” they do not feel the same way about other gatherings, “primarily protests against stay-home orders.”

