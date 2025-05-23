Who has seen the face of God? New movie on Shroud of Turin coming to US theaters

Shroud of Turin, Veil of Manoppello, and Vilnius image of Divine Mercy are examined in the new film 'The Face of Jesus,' set for release in U.S. theaters on June 3 by Fathom Entertainment.

DENVER (Fathom Entertainment) — Can we see the face of the invisible God? Do we know what our Savior looked like? Fathom Entertainment, Sonovision and Candelaria Productions Inc. announce the upcoming nationwide release of the new documentary feature The Face of Jesus in U.S. theaters for one-day only on June 3.

Produced and directed by Polish filmmaker Jaroslaw Redziak, the movie brings audiences a powerful experience of the most mysterious, rare and revered images of Jesus and brings audiences a cinematic face-to-face encounter with God that is compelling, provocative and awe inspiring! Watch the official trailer here.

The Face of Jesus explores two acheiropoietic images—sacred cloths not made by human hands—the Shroud of Turin and the Veil of Manoppello, as well as the most extraordinary depiction of Jesus painted by human hands: the Vilnius image of the Merciful Jesus. Filmmakers take the audience on a global journey to the tomb in Jerusalem from 2,000 years ago, to Rome, Manoppello, and San Giovanni Rotondo, to discover what our Savior looked like.

“There is endless fascination with who God is, what he looked like and if it’s possible that he has left us an image of himself,” said Jaroslaw Redziak, producer and director of The Face of Jesus. “We set out to examine three of the most popular images that reveal the face of God – two divine images not made by human hands – the famous Shroud of Turin and the Veil of Manoppello. We also weave in the third image of Jesus made by human hands, the divinely inspired image known as the Vilnius image of the Divine Mercy. Audiences will be fascinated by what they see and what they hear about these astounding images of the face of Jesus.”

Known throughout the world, the Shroud of Turin is an ancient linen cloth with the image of a man believed by many to be Jesus Christ and is kept in the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist in Turin, Italy. The Shroud has been the subject of extensive scrutiny, scientific study and thousands of news stories that have probed its authenticity. The Veil of Manoppello is another ancient cloth that is lesser known, discovered in the early 1900s, but gained wider awareness and popularity when the late Pope Benedict XVI made a visit during his Papacy in 2005 to the remote village to see for himself. This veil has been the subject of research and writing by documentary subject and renowned German journalist and historian Paul Badde whose work has exposed the veil to a global audience. The veil reveals another image of Jesus and according to experts corresponds to the face of Christ in the Shroud of Turin. The last image to be explored is the Vilnius image of the Divine Mercy, a divinely inspired image made by human hands based on visions and messages of Jesus given to Saint Faustina Kowalska. The image was painted by Eugeniusz Kazimirowski and created under the guidance of Saint Faustina and her confessor Blessed Michael Sopocko.

Throughout the film, several prominent experts from around the world bring forward the authenticity of the Shroud of Turin and the Veil of Manoppello as well as the story behind the painting of the stunning Vilnius image of the Divine Mercy that has become a central image within the popular contemporary Catholic devotion to the Divine Mercy.

“The compelling hypotheses, observations and even miracles connected to these images, will lead audiences to ponder the reality of the seen and unseen God,” said Konrad Sosnowski, President of Sonovision. “I am grateful that Fathom Entertainment is partnering with us to bring a film of deep mystery, inspiration and worthy consideration to U.S. movie-goers.”

Featured experts in the documentary include:

Fr. Zbigniew Drzal, author of “Show Me Your Face”

Marcin Kwaśny (narrator), acclaimed Polish actor ( Triumph of the Heart ), screenwriter and director

Krzysztof Sadlo, curator of the exhibition dedicated to the Turin Shroud at the John Paul II Center in Krakow

Professor Wojciech Kucewicz, expert in silicon detectors of ionizing radiation

Professor Tomasz Graff, Pontifical University of John Paul II in Krakow

Anna Krogulska, PhD, Polish lay missionary with a focus on the Shroud of Turin

Paul Badde, renowned German journalist and writer, author of best-sellers “Divine Face” and “Face to Face: Witness to the Resurrection”

Fr. Carmine Cucinelli, OFM Cap, Italian Capuchin friar and former custodian of the Shrine of the Holy Face in Manoppello; hosted Pope Benedict XVI at the Basilica

Sr. Petra-Maria Steiner, Vita Communis – Maria of the Holy Family and expert on the history of Manoppello

Following the main feature documentary, a short bonus presentation will include commentary from prominent U.S. clergy, Fr. Robert Altier, priest of the Diocese of St. Paul and author of God’s Plan for Your Marriage, and Fr. Lawrence Daniel Carney III, priest of the Diocese of Wichita, who eloquently add further context to The Face of Jesus, its themes and the growing devotion to the Holy Face in contemporary Catholicism.

“The U.S. clergy that we tapped for the bonus feature add beautiful spiritual context to what audiences will experience in the main film and will help people to go deeper,” said Oscar Delgado, producer and founder of Candelaria Productions Inc. “Did you know there is a secret to the Holy Face? Father Carney will teach and instruct about Jesus’ countenance and the yearning we all have to see the face of God. Father Altier will provide historical and theological context for greater understanding.”

Tickets for The Face of Jesus are available now on the Fathom Entertainment website or at participating theater box offices.

About Fathom Entertainment

Fathom Entertainment is the leading global specialty distributor of live and pre-recorded content to theaters. For more than 20 years, Fathom has pioneered theatrical distribution of events and special engagements, including performing arts, movies, episodic content, and other special event programming across various genres and formats.

Republished with permission from Fathom Entertainment.

