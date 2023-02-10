WHO official calls for increased ‘surveillance’ to help end COVID ‘emergency’

According to a top WHO official, there are a few things countries must do to 'end' a so-called COVID 'emergency,' including increase surveillance, and ramp up 'vaccine' boosters for 'at-risk' populations.

(LifeSiteNews) – The World Health Organization’s (WHO) COVID-19 technical lead declared last week that countries need to strengthen surveillance systems and the standardization of medical care in order to “end” a supposedly ongoing COVID “emergency.”

The WHO shared on Sunday a video in which Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, who also serves as head of the organization’s emerging diseases and zoonosis unit, offered a litany of COVID response recommendations, including the boosting of “100 percent” of people over 60 and who are immunocompromised.

“We can end the global health emergency of #COVID19 in 2023”- Dr @mvankerkhove explains ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/JMO6zmybaP — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) February 5, 2023

“We want to end this emergency in every country on the planet in 2023, and we can do this. So what we are asking all member states, all countries around the world to do is to … look at what needs to be adjusted,” Kerkhove said.

“We need to strengthen the systems in countries around surveillance,” she advised, adding that [DNA] “sequencing” and “clinical care pathway[s],” that is, the standardization of care, need to be strengthened as well.

The WHO has persistently called for the use of public health surveillance, which involves the “continuous, systematic collection” of health data, even before a disease outbreak, in order to “serv[e] as an early warning system.” The WHO considers contact tracing, including with digital tools, an “essential public health tool” for controlling disease, including COVID.

The use and promotion of such digital contact tracing has already raised privacy and freedom concerns among both left-wing and right-wing citizens’ rights group in places like France, which began to implement tracking apps during COVID.

Kerkhove further exhorted the world to give hospitalized patients “ventilation” as well as “oxygen” in order to “save lives,” and to prioritize the vaccination of “100 percent of at-risk groups,” including those with “underlying conditions” and “frontline workers.”

The practice of ventilation alone is highly controversial considering that data shows patients over age 65 were more than 26 times as likely to survive during the COVID outbreak in the New York City area if they were not placed on mechanical ventilators.

According to an analysis by attorney Michael Senger, more than 30,000 Americans were killed by being placed on ventilators for COVID-19 through April 2020.

Kerkhove’s claim that the world is still undergoing a COVID emergency is a stretch even for the WHO, considering that by December 2022 the left-wing Atlantic admitted that “today’s most common COVID symptoms are mundane,” with one emergency physician observing that “it’s way harder to tell the difference” between COVID and a common cold.

Twitter commentator Judy Maxine remarked in response to Kerkhove’s claim, “Except it isn’t an emergency anymore. Most question that it ever was. Stop the scare mongering to justify your existence.”

Another Twitter user commented, “‘Global health emergency’. Bull****. Nobody with a working brain believes anything you say. This is a medical scam fraud on a scale never before seen in history. Continuing to push this is not only embarrassing, it’s criminal.”

Apparently aware of the WHO’s less-than-stellar reputation, Kerkhove concluded, “And we really need to build trust.”

