World Health Organization re-elects leader who presided over global COVID response

Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus’ re-election comes as the World Health Organization is facing backlash for its new 'pandemic treaty' amendments, which would expand its ability to usurp national governance during ‘public health emergencies’ like COVID-19.

GENEVA, Switzerland (LifeSiteNews) — Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who served as the Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, was re-elected to a second five-year term.

According to a Tuesday press release from the WHO, the organization’s member states re-elected Tedros, who was first elected in 2017, during the 75th World Health Assembly. He was the only candidate for the position.

“I am humbled by the opportunity provided by Member States to serve a second term as WHO Director-General,” said Tedros, according to the press release. “This honour, though, comes with great responsibility and I am committed to working with all countries, my colleagues around the world, and our valued partners, to ensure WHO delivers on its mission to promote health, keep the world safe and serve the vulnerable.”

Tedros’ re-election by the transnational organization, which has faced heavy criticism since 2020 for the extent of its global power and influence during the COVID-19 pandemic, comes as the WHO has once again come under fire for allegedly working to expand its ability to usurp national governance during “public health emergencies” like COVID-19.

Earlier this month, psychiatrist and author Peter R. Breggin, M.D. and Ginger Breggin, executive director of the Center for the Study of Empathic Therapy, warned that new amendments in the WHO’s International Health Regulations, which were proposed by the Biden administration, “will empower the WHO’s Director-General to declare health emergencies or crises in any nation and to do so unilaterally and against the opposition of the target nation.”

Scheduled as “Provisional agenda item 16.2” at the ongoing May 22-28 conference, the amendments will enable the Director-General “to declare these health crises based merely on his personal opinion or consideration that there is a potential or possible threat to other nations.”

“If passed, the Biden Administration’s proposed amendments will, by their very existence and their intention, drastically compromise the independence and the sovereignty of the United States,” the Breggins argued. “The same threat looms over all the U.N.’s 193-member nations, all of whom belong to the WHO and represent 99.44% of the world population.

Republican U.S. Sens. Steve Daines of Montana and Tom Cotton of Arkansas responded to the sweeping amendments Friday by drafting a letter to the Biden administration to call for a withdrawal of the U.S. from the WHO.

In their letter, the senators argued the WHO is “corrupt and inept” and has exhibited an “abysmal lack of competence” in the wake of the 2020 COVID-19 outbreak, which “has destroyed the organization’s credibility and undermined the public’s confidence in it.”

“The WHO severely mismanaged the pandemic, failed to get public health information to the world, and willingly promoted misinformation that helped Communist China cover up its responsibility for a global pandemic,” the senators wrote.

Dr. Robert Malone, a pioneer of the mRNA technology, has similarly argued that the proposed amendments must be opposed “in order to secure freedom in the years to come.”

