More than half of WHO’s ‘trans health’ experts flagged for financial conflicts of interest: report

The panel tasked to develop the WHO's 'trans health' guidelines includes several LGBT activists and medical practitioners who profit from transgender interventions.

(LifeSiteNews) — The majority of members of a World Health Organization (WHO) group tasked with developing guidelines for the “health” of so-called “trans” people have been flagged for significant conflicts of interest (COI), with half of panel members compromised by financial COIs.

The LGBT Courage Coalition, a group of LGBT-identifying adults who express concern with current gender “care” of minors, recently highlighted COIs it says interferes with the mission of a WHO Guideline Development Group (GDG) appointed to create guidelines on “health sector interventions aimed at increasing access” to health services by “trans and gender diverse people [sic].”

The coalition has identified 13 of the 20 members of the GDG as having “significant conflicts of interest,” with at least 10 of the members having financial COIs due to their profession. Some approve patients for “transgender” interventions or directly provide cross-sex hormones.

As a rule, the GDG members consider hormones and surgeries used to mutilate the body to reflect one’s “gender identity” to be a preferred response to gender dysphoria, raising major concerns about the repercussions for healthcare standards in nations across the globe.

“​​’A lot of organizations struggle when managing intellectual conflicts of interest, but a financial conflict of interest is kindergarten level,” Jamie Reed, a member of the coalition, told the Daily Mail.

“The fact that they could not manage basic financial conflicts of interest demonstrates that they are not in a position to manage something as complex as a global guideline, and they need to go back to the drawing board,” she added.

Reed formerly worked as a case manager at a Missouri “transgender” facility and “blew the whistle on kids being fast-tracked onto puberty blockers,” according to the Daily Mail.

She has called for the WHO to remove GDG members with “strong conflicts of interest” and replace them with “experts in mental health, autism, human development, as well as detransitioners.”

The WHO’s own guideline development handbook states that “significant conflicts of interest” must be “managed” and “all conflicts of interest” must be “disclosed.” However, it is not clear whether the WHO has taken any action to disclose these COIs, let alone “manage” them.

The GDG will create WHO guidelines to address the “provision of gender-affirming care, including hormones; health workers education and training for the provision of gender-inclusive care; provision of health care for trans and gender diverse people who suffered interpersonal violence based in their needs;” and “health policies that support gender-inclusive care, and legal recognition of self-determined gender identity.”

The Center for Family & Human Rights (C-Fam) has pointed out that the GDG includes “extreme transgender activists” who were credited with updating the WHO’s diagnostic manual to stop classifying gender dysphoria as a mental illness, including Cianán Russell.

Given that the WHO has declared that “gender-affirming” interventions are a part of “sexual health,” C-Fam has warned that the forthcoming GDG guidelines will include legal and policy instructions to “pressure governments,” framing so-called “transgender care” as a “human right.”

The guidelines’ focus on the training of health workers also raises “concerns about the rights of doctors and other health care providers who object to ‘gender affirming’ procedures as a matter of conscience,” C-Fam noted.

The pro-family advocacy group also warned that the so-called “gender affirming” interventions the GDG members are promoting hormones and surgeries that harm otherwise healthy bodily functions and that are “prone to serious and recurring complications.”

The harms of transgender drugs and surgeries are firmly established by credentialed American medical experts, European medical agencies, and the testimonies of formerly gender-confused individuals, who have spoken of “crushing” regret over their body-mutilating surgeries and cross-sex hormones.

As just one example, “Scott” Newgent, a woman who went under the knife to present as a man, testified that she “suffered tremendously” after her “transition” from “a pulmonary embolism, an induced stress heart attack, sepsis, a 17-month recurring infection, 16 rounds of antibiotics, three weeks of daily IV antibiotics, arm reconstructive surgery, lung, heart and bladder damage, insomnia, hallucinations, PTSD, $1 million in medical expenses, and loss of home, car, career and marriage.”

Detransitioner Walter Heyer, who used to present as a woman and runs a website called sexchangeregret.com, has remarked that transitioning caused him “emotional, psychological, and eventually… sexual child abuse.”

However, such harms are unmentioned or glossed over by gender clinics and entire medical establishments that are profiting from what has become a multi-billion dollar gender “transition” industry.

GDG members flagged by the LGBT Courage Coalition as having financial COIs include Cianán Russell, who is a senior policy advisor for ILGA Europe, an activism group that focuses on legal gender self-identification; Gail Knudson, whose practice “consists largely of approving patients for gender-affirming care” and who “receives an annual honorarium for her work with the WPATH Global Education Institute, which promotes medicalization”; Walter Bockting, whose clinical practice is “focused on providing gender-affirming hormones”; Walter Bouman, whose clinical practice includes providing cross-sex hormones; Elma de Vries, who provides “gender-affirming care” at the Groote Schuur Hospital; Erika Castellanos, who is executive director of GATE (Global Action for Trans Equality); Zakaria Nasser, who is employed by transgender activism organization Quorras; Eszter Kismödi, who contributes to the “reclassification of gender expression and other sexuality related matters regarding the WHO ICD 11 (International Classification Diseases) process”; Alicia Krüger, who works for the Brazilian government as a Pharmaceutical consultant for Conselho Federal de Farmácia’s Pharmaceutical Care Working Group for the LGBTQIAPN+ population”; and Chris McLachlan, whose clinical practice includes cross-sex hormones and “trans” surgeries as part of “care.”

