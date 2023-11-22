WHO, UN push dangerous lies about abortion with woke new app

Despite the claims made by the WHO, abortion poses serious threats to the life and wellbeing of each woman pursuing it, in addition to the tragic death of her unborn child.

(LifeSiteNews) — An app released earlier this year by the World Health Organization (WHO) promotes common mainstream lies about the alleged “safety” of abortion on an easily accessible platform for medical providers.

Earlier this year, the notoriously pro-abortion WHO released a mobile app designed for health care providers, compiling the organization’s guidelines for abortion and resources detailing how to obtain and commit abortions. In addition to general guidelines, the app includes tools for medical professionals to personalize so-called “comprehensive abortion care” for individual patients.

The initiative was launched by the WHO in collaboration with the United Nations Special Program of Research in Human Reproduction (HRP).

According to an August 7 press release from the WHO, the app “takes the individual characteristics of patients and generates patient-specific assessments or recommendations, which can then be given to healthcare providers to consider.” The release further falsely describes abortion as “essential healthcare,” claiming that the app’s resources and assessment tools will enable medical professionals “to provide comprehensive abortion care [sic].”

The release also specifies that the app “cannot be used to store client information and isn’t intended for training purposes” but rather is intended to be used to “harness health workers’ knowledge.”

When setting up an account, users are given the following options to specify their profession: community health worker, pharmacist, traditional and complementary medicine professional, auxiliary nurse midwife (ANM), nurse, midwife, associate or advanced associate clinician, general medical practitioner, and specialist medical practitioner.

Upon selecting one’s country and professional role, the user is taken to a menu with three sections titled “start patient evaluation,” “see all resources” and “view latest news.”

The “patient evaluation” serves as the case assessment part of the app, and the news section links to the WHO news page on its website. In the resources section, numerous documents and links related to the so-called “safety” of abortion are promoted.

Despite the WHO’s press release describing medical professionals having “the right to access the most up-to-date evidence-based information,” the resources included in the app grossly misrepresent the dangerous reality of abortion.

Promoting mainstream abortion lies

Resources on the app can all be found on the WHO website, including the “Family planning and comprehensive abortion care toolkit for the primary health care workforce,” “Self-management of medical abortion,” “Clinical practice handbook for quality abortion care [sic],” and “Abortion care [sic] guideline.” Additionally, the app references a policy brief titled “Towards a supportive law and policy environment for quality abortion care” and an evidence brief called “Preventing unsafe abortion.”

The main resource provided is the WHO “Abortion care [sic] guideline,” which includes recommended protocols, criticism of laws to protect the unborn (and their mothers) from abortion, and suggested methods to ensure so-called “safe” abortions. Some activism points made in the 2022 document are in favor of the “full decriminalization of abortion” and support of laws and policies that allow “abortion [to] be available on the request of the woman, girl or other pregnant person” at any point during her pregnancy.

The WHO’s official stance on mandatory waiting periods, authorization for minors, and mandatory ultrasounds prior to obtaining abortions is to “recommend against” these requirements. Vacuum aspiration and dilation and evacuation (D&E) – also known as dismemberment abortion – are the WHO’s recommended methods for surgical abortion, and mifepristone and misoprostol for chemically induced abortions.

READ: Former abortionist describes horrific dismemberment abortions during Planned Parenthood hearing

Telemedicine and self-administered abortion pills are also supported by the WHO. While both chemical and surgical abortion are promoted by the guidelines, the document fails to mention serious risks associated with abortion. Additionally, “all reviews conducted by the Clinical Services Evidence Synthesis Team for development of this guideline” are labeled “forthcoming,” “unpublished” or “manuscript in process,” except for one, which is labeled as “in press.”

There are 27 reviews listed as references in the document. No phrase referring to the serious risks posed by abortion – such as “abortion risks” and “dangers of abortion” – are found in the document. “Adverse effects” is only found three times, and “adverse events” 29 times, though not specified beyond the phrase. The well-documented adverse mental and physical effects of abortion on women – aside from the obvious killing of their preborn children – are not mentioned in the leading abortion document of the WHO.

Instead, supplemental materials state that “safe abortion” is unlimited access to surgical and chemical abortions and that “unsafe abortion” occurs when “untrained” doctors or unverified abortion pills are used to obtain an abortion. The September 28, 2022, episode of the WHO “Science in 5” series further claims that legal restrictions on abortion “drive” so-called “unsafe abortions,” which is a common, false pro-abortion talking point.

Serious risks of surgical and chemical abortion

Despite the claims made by the WHO, which are at the fingertips of health care providers thanks to the newly developed app, abortion poses serious threats to the life and wellbeing of each woman pursuing it, in addition to the tragic death that befalls her unborn child.

Medical experts have repeatedly cited research that shows a 35-percent higher risk of preterm birth during future pregnancies for women who previously underwent just one surgical abortion. The risk increased to nearly 90 percent after a woman has two abortions. Consequently, these women face greater risks of future medical issues, such as stroke and cardiovascular disease.

Additional research proves that abortion leads to higher rates of various physical problems, such as infection, hemorrhage, and damage to reproductive organs as well as psychological issues, including guilt, anxiety, and depression.

Chemical abortions also pose significant health risks for women, leading to rising emergencies after taking abortion pills and an apparent lack of concern from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Medical professionals have been sounding the alarm over the dangerous reality of the at-home, unsupervised use of mifepristone and misoprostol, the first of which cuts off the progesterone necessary for the baby to develop, and the second of which induces labor to deliver the dead child.

Data shows that the so-called “gold standard” method of chemical abortion has been known to cause severe hemorrhaging, sepsis, and hospitalization. Despite the clear risks associated with abortion pills, the FDA under the Biden administration loosened its restrictions on the drugs in January, allowing retail pharmacies to sell the fatal medication instead of requiring women to pick up a prescription from a medical office.

