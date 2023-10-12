Whoopi Goldberg meets with Pope Francis, champions his acceptance of homosexuality

While the perennial teachings of the Catholic Church on human sexuality remain both unchanged and unchangeable, Francis has indeed undermined or obfuscated these truths through what many see as ambiguous or outright heretical statements.

VATICAN CITY (LifeSiteNews) — Pro-abortion American actress and activist Whoopi Goldberg met with Pope Francis Thursday, the former taking the time to thank the latter for his “message” surrounding so-called climate change, and his stance on homosexual acts and Communion for the divorced and “remarried.”

In an interview published Thursday by Vatican News, Goldberg talked about her meeting with Francis earlier today, saying she has “waited for years” to “thank Pope Francis for his message,” particularly on the topic of homosexuality. Goldberg told Vatican News that she understood Francis’ message to be: “Gay people, you may not agree, we all know God doesn’t make mistakes so something has to be there.”

Goldberg, who has repeatedly championed abortion on her popular talkshow The View, explained that much of her support for Francis comes from his attitude towards homosexuality and to the divorced and remarried.

“He says we have to love everybody,” Goldberg said of Francis, adding that Francis’ position is that a persons’ sexual behavior is “quite frankly,” “none of your business.”

The unchangeable teaching of the Catholic Church is that homosexual acts are intrinsically evil and contrary to both divine and natural law.

But while the perennial teachings of the Catholic Church on human sexuality remain both unchanged and unchangeable, Francis has indeed undermined or obfuscated these truths through what many see as ambiguous or outright heretical statements.

In fact, in the days prior to the October 4 start of the Synod on Synodality, Francis made a number of statements which seemed to directly contradict what has always been taught by the Catholic Church.

In one instance, Francis and Cardinal Victor Fernández responded to a set of dubia questions fielded by concerned cardinals, confirming that Francis’ 2016 Apostolic Exhortation Amoris Laetitia indeed allows for divorced and “re-married” individuals to receive Holy Communion, a proposition condemned by the Church.

Around the same time, Francis also seemed to imply that it was up to the discretion of individual members of the clergy whether or not they would “bless” homosexual unions, despite the Church consistently teaching not only that such “blessings” are forbidden, but that such blessings are actually theologically impossible as God cannot bless sin.

As for Goldberg, she has a history of attacking the Catholic faith’s condemnation of abortion, and has even publicly chastised individual prelates who attempt to defend the Church’s pro-life ethic.

In 2022, after Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone of San Fransisco banned U.S. Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi from receiving Holy Communion over her continued public promotion of abortion, Goldberg took to The View to slam the archbishop, saying it is “not” his “job” to make such decisions.

“This is not your job, dude… that is not up to you to make that decision,” she stated.

In 2016, Goldberg even celebrated the indictment of pro-life investigators in Texas who were attempting to expose the barbaric practices of abortion giant Planned Parenthood, saying she was “thrilled” they were “getting their behind[s] handed to them.”

