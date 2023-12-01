Who’s next? Pope Francis targets Cardinal Burke after deposing Bishop Strickland

(LifeSiteNews) — Jack Maxey, Father Charles Murr, and Liz Yore once again join John-Henry Westen for another episode of Faith & Reason. This week they discuss Pope Francis’ decision to evict Cardinal Raymond Burke from his apartment, the latest on Bishop Joseph Strickland, the presidential election in Argentina, and EWTN’s decision to air a segment pushing COVID jabs for children.

News broke this week that Pope Francis is going to evict Cardinal Raymond Burke from his apartment in Rome and remove his salary. Francis biographer Austen Ivereigh confirmed the authenticity of the report but denied that the pontiff called the American cardinal his “enemy.” Burke said Wednesday he would not leave Rome, even if he had to find other accommodations.

Yore said that Francis’ actions against Burke seem like “petty politics.”

“It really does smack of some petty tyrannical measures that are just very troubling, and really point to, I think, the division and ‘the merciful Pope no more,’” she said. Up to the time of recording, she observed, Cardinal Burke had remained silent about his eviction. She also touched upon the effect that Burke’s eviction would have in Rome.

“It’s troubling because [Burke] was a very good, calming force in Rome that people could, because he is an expert in canon law, and bishops, priests, could go to him for consultation, and just talking through the issues, the many issues that are involved in this papacy,” she said.

Maxey spoke to the secrecy surrounding the current pontificate, relating to Burke’s original 2016 dubia surrounding Amoris laetitia and the most recent dubia submitted prior to the Synod on Synodality. He also addressed the fact that Bishop Strickland has yet to be given an official list of reasons for his removal, and Strickland’s claim that his only crime was to preach the Gospel.

“He’s always vague,” Maxey said about Francis. “It’s as if the faithful are left without the certainty of his leadership.” In Maxey’s opinion, the affair “goes back to his secret deal with China.”

“I think that the Vatican is broke,” he said. “I think they’re much broker than they let on to be. And it’s all of their own doing, their own corruption, their abuse of children, and their desire to not see any kind of punishment.”

While Fr. Murr agreed with the opinions of Maxey and Yore, he also claimed that Pope St. Paul VI decreed around 1975 that no apostolic nuncio could be elevated to the College of Cardinals, since nunciatures were viewed as stepping stones to the red hat.

While he has not found the decree, he contended that Cardinal Christophe Pierre was among the first nuncios to be named cardinal since St. Paul VI. He believes it was out of gratitude for his work against Strickland, Burke, and some American bishops who have been faithful to Church teaching, and that it was an “insult to the American people.”

“There is something wrong with this,” Murr said about the removal of Cardinal Burke. “I’ve never seen this in a Pope before, and I’ve lived through various pontificates… I’ve never seen reactions like this, [and] they really seem incredibly petty and vindictive. For somebody who’s all merciful, this doesn’t seem to fit into that equation at all.”

Bishop Strickland, meanwhile, has yet to receive a tangible list of reasons for his removal as bishop of Tyler, Texas. Among the reasons given by Cardinal Pierre in a meeting shortly before his removal, Strickland mentioned his refusal to implement Traditionis custodes, the 2021 motu proprio that limits the celebration of the Traditional Latin Mass.

Yore, referencing Strickland’s recent open letter to the faithful, declared that he is showing Catholics the correct course of action: to remain in the Church despite the pains of Her Passion, attend Mass every Sunday and whenever else we can, go to Eucharistic adoration, pray the daily Rosary, go to confession regularly, and call upon the intercession of the saints.

“This is a man who is up on the Cross, who has done nothing wrong except speak the truth,” she said. “If any of us are feeling discouraged about what’s happening, listen to his words. And I think we can all just take a lot of consolation from his courage to carry on despite the persecution.”

Late last week, firebrand libertarian and Pope Francis critic Javier Milei won the Argentine presidential election with 56 percent of the vote. Milei, a baptized Catholic, has decried abortion as murder, though he supports homosexual unions. He won the support of Argentines who have grown frustrated over the political establishment, economic decline, and surging inflation. His designated vice president, Victoria Villarruel, reportedly attends Mass at a Society of St. Pius X (SSPX) chapel.

Yore noted that Milei put abortion “front and center” in his campaign, and that he called it a “bloodthirsty policy.”

“He understands the globalist agenda to depopulate the world using … climate change arguments and policies,” she contended. Yore also discussed Milei’s relationship with Francis, saying “this should really drive Francis crazy, because if there’s anybody who is the exact opposite of Francis and is not afraid to take him on, it’s the new president, and he has the backing of the people.”

Maxey said the vote was “as much a rejection of everything that Francis stands for as anything else,” opining that Francis is “almost emblematic” of the Peronist era and military junta in Argentina and uses a similar style of government in the Vatican. He also noted that a rise in right-wing politics is not unique to Argentina, but something he believes is happening worldwide.

“Everything that’s going on inside the European governments, the Macron government, [is] not going to last,” he said.

“We saw the flip in Sweden from ‘girl power’ to right-wing government,” he continued. “Same thing happened in Finland. You’re going to watch the Schultz government collapse in Germany at some point. I don’t think Rishi Sunak has much longer to last in England because the populations are rejecting these progressive impositions upon their cultural life.”

Maxey contended that the same thing is happening in the Catholic Church with Francis, who he says accepted “Hillary Clinton’s model” of government as opposed to Cardinal Burke’s.

Murr, who said he was following the Milei election closely, observed that people in every country have now had a chance to live under communist regimes, and that it did not end well for them. He also observed that while some people of good will were attracted to socialism because it sought to care for their neighbors and immigrants, they have become dissatisfied with it.

“It’s the right who have gathered in front of the palaces to pray the Rosary and to say we want a change in government,” he observed. “This is scary to the left … They’re not used to that. They were the ones rioting. Well, all of a sudden, the world is changing.”

Murr also spoke to Milei’s relationship with the Pope, noting that Milei’s victory in the election serves not just as a political rejection of Francis in his homeland, but also a religious rejection.

“The populist movement is rejecting everything that has been going on since the 60s,” he said. “It’s come to a head. People can’t live this way. It’s not working. Our middle class is falling … to pieces. The poor are getting poorer. Middle class is drained. It’s not working.”

