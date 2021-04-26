Why are we vaccinating people on the brink of death?

LifeSiteNews has been permanently banned on YouTube. Click HERE to sign up to receive emails when we add to our video library.

April 26, 2021 (Dark Side of Vaccines) – In mid-January 2021, Bloomberg published an article titled Norway Warns of Vaccination Risks for Sick Patients Over 80. According to the article, Norway warned that Covid vaccines may be too risky for the very old and terminally ill. Norwegian officials said 23 people had died in their country a short time after receiving the first dose of the Covid vaccine. Of those deaths, 13 have been autopsied, with the results suggesting that common side effects may have contributed to severe reactions in frail, elderly people, said the Norwegian Medicines Agency.

“For those with the most severe frailty, even relatively mild vaccine side effects can have serious consequences… For those who have a very short remaining life span anyway, the benefit of the vaccine may be marginal or irrelevant.” – Norwegian Institute of Public Health

In clinical studies of Pfizer’s Covid vaccine, adverse reactions in participants included: pain at the injection site (84%); fatigue (63%); headache (55%); muscle pain (38%); chills (32%); joint pain (24%); fever (14%); and injection site swelling (11%).[1]

Clinical studies of Moderna’s Covid vaccine revealed an even higher frequency of adverse reactions in participants including: pain at the injection site (92%); fatigue (70%); headache (65%); muscle pain (62%); joint pain (46%); chills (45%); nausea/vomiting (23%); fever (16%); and swelling at the injection site (15%).[2]

Given the high frequency of adverse reactions from Covid vaccines, why are we vaccinating people on hospice who are near the end of their life? Hospice and comfort care are for people who are in the final stages of an incurable illness. The aim is to ensure they are comfortable. When someone enters hospice care they generally have fewer than six months to live and have decided to stop treatments to prolong their life.

“We have now repeated our existing advice not to give the vaccine to terminally ill patients” – Norwegian Medicines Agency[3]

For some reason, this advice does not seem to be standard of care in the United States of America. According to reports submitted to the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS) many people on hospice have been given a Covid vaccine, only to die very soon thereafter. What follows is a compilation of VAERS reports in which terminally ill patients received a Covid vaccine, and then died within seven days of vaccination.

Deaths same day as vaccination

VAERS ID: 1077079

Age: 77 Hospice: Yes Sex: Female Vaccinated: 3/5/21 Location: California Date died: 3/5/21

Write-up: Patient was under hospice care. She received Pfizer’s Covid vaccine on March 5 and was alert and oriented with no signs or symptoms of sickness prior to immunization. About one hour after vaccine administration, patient was reported deceased on March 5, 2021.

VAERS ID: 956225

Age: 82 Hospice: Yes Sex: Male Vaccinated: 1/16/21 Location: California Date died: 1/16/21

Write-up: Patient was on hospice. He received Pfizer’s Covid vaccine on January 16, 2021. He was monitored for thirty minutes after injection and was stable with no reaction. Approximately one hour post-injection, patient was unresponsive and passed away on January 16, 2021.

VAERS ID: 960552

Age: 78 Hospice: Yes Sex: Female Vaccinated: 1/18/21 Location: Unknown Date died: 1/18/21

Write-up: Patient was on hospice, and was rapidly deteriorating, and had not eaten or consumed liquids for a few days. She received Pfizer’s Covid vaccine on January 18, and about thirty minutes later passed away on January 18, 2021.

VAERS ID: 1003106

Age: 92 Hospice: Yes Sex: Female Vaccinated: 2/4/21 Location: California Date died: 2/4/21

Write-up: Resident was on hospice and received Pfizer’s Covid vaccine at 9:12 a.m. on February 4, 2021. Within twenty minutes of receiving the vaccine she was unresponsive, pupils were fixed at 9:45 a.m., no vital signs noted. Hospice came out and reported her time of death at 10:21 a.m. on February 4, 2021.

VAERS ID: 921880

Age: 96 Hospice: Yes Sex: Male Vaccinated: 1/2/21 Location: Virginia Date died: 1/2/21

Write-up: The resident had been on hospice care for a little while. He received Pfizer’s Covid vaccine on January 2, 2021. The resident was found deceased a little less than 12 hours following Covid vaccination. No one noticed any side effects from vaccine after it was given.

VAERS ID: 940855

Age: 79 Hospice: Yes Sex: Female Vaccinated: 1/12/21 Location: Arkansas Date died: 1/12/21

Write-up: Resident on hospice care due to end of life. She received Moderna’s Covid vaccine on January 12, 2021. She expired at approximately 7:30 p.m. on January 12, 2021.

VAERS ID: 959729

Age: 82 Hospice: Yes Sex: Male Vaccinated: 12/30/21 Location: Maryland Date died: 12/30/21

Write-up: Patient was on hospice. He received Pfizer’s Covid vaccine on December 30, 2021. Per nursing staff, patient died within 24 hours of receiving the vaccine.

VAERS ID: 971736

Age: 88 Hospice: Eligible Sex: Male Vaccinated: 1/21/21 Location: Iowa Date died: 1/21/21

Write-up: Resident was previously on hospice before admitting to our facility and planned to be readmitted to hospice upon discharge. He received Pfizer’s Covid vaccine on January 21. Resident vomited thirty minutes after vaccine administration. Approximately 9 hours later had stroke-like symptoms and passed away on January 21, 2021.

VAERS ID: 993998

Age: 92 Hospice: Yes Sex: Female Vaccinated: 1/13/21 Location: California Date died: 1/13/21

Write-up: Admitted to hospice prior to vaccination. Prior to receiving the vaccine, the patient was reported as being “fine”. She received Pfizer’s Covid vaccine at 11:00 a.m. on January 13. The patient coughed maybe 5 or 6 times and then dropped her head. Resuscitation was not performed as patient had a do not resuscitate order. The patient passed away at 1:05 p.m. on January 13, 2021.

VAERS ID: 915920

Age: 96 Hospice: Eligible Sex: Female Vaccinated: 12/28/20 Location: Ohio Date died: 12/28/20

Write-up: Resident was referred to hospice. She received Pfizer’s Covid vaccine in the morning and expired that afternoon on December 28, 2020.

VAERS ID: 956966

Age: 86 Hospice: Yes Sex: Male Vaccinated: 12/25/20 Location: Unknown Date died: 12/25/20

Write-up: ALS patient on hospice with ongoing history of aspiration. He received Moderna’s Covid vaccine on December 25, 2020. Patient developed increase in secretions, hypoxemia, and temperature. He passed away on December 25, 2020.

VAERS ID: 914961

Age: 88 Hospice: Unknown Sex: Female Vaccinated: 12/30/20 Location: Kentucky Date died: 12/30/20

Write-up: Per nursing home staff, they did not expect patient to make it many more days. She was unresponsive in room when shot was given. She passed away within an hour to hour and half of receiving Pfizer’s Covid vaccine on December 30, 2020.

Deaths one day after vaccination

VAERS ID: 943442

Age: 68 Hospice: Yes Sex: Male Vaccinated: 12/30/20 Location: Georgia Date died: 12/31/20

Write-up: Patient was on hospice. He received Pfizer’s Covid vaccine on December 30, 2020. Staff reported that he expired under suspicious circumstances after receiving the vaccine. He was not expected to pass this soon, but died on December 31, 2020.

VAERS ID: 977426

Age: 70 Hospice: Yes Sex: Male Vaccinated: 1/20/21 Location: Georgia Date died: 1/21/21

Write-up: Patient was under hospice care. He received Moderna’s Covid vaccine at 4:00 p.m. on January 20, 2021. He then went home with his daughter whom he lives with. He ate dinner with her and read until 8:00 p.m. when he went to his room. She found him in his room at 9:00 p.m. unresponsive with seizures. Hospice was alerted and recommended oral valium. He continued to be unresponsive and expired the following day at 7:30 p.m. on January 21, 2021.

VAERS ID: 941607

Age: 83 Hospice: Yes Sex: Female Vaccinated: 1/12/21 Location: Indiana Date died: 1/13/21

Write-up: Patient was on hospice. She received Moderna’s Covid vaccine on January 12, 2021. The next morning, she woke up as normal and during her morning shower had a bowel movement, went limp and was non-responsive. She passed away at 7:45 a.m. on January 13, 2021.

VAERS ID: 996105

Age: 95 Hospice: Yes Sex: Female Vaccinated: 1/23/21 Location: California Date died: 1/24/21

Write-up: Patient was on hospice. She was at her baseline before receiving Pfizer’s Covid vaccine on January 23, 2021. She passed away at noon on January 24, 2021.

VAERS ID: 1052738

Age: 95 Hospice: Yes Sex: Male Vaccinated: 2/5/21 Location: Virginia Date died: 2/6/21

Write-up: He received Moderna’s Covid vaccine on February 5, 2021. The next day he was shaking and his mouth was open shaking, and he had a fever of 105. He was given Tylenol suppositories and he passed away 2 hours later on February 6, 2021. According to his wife, they should not have given him the vaccine since he is on hospice; it was not the right decision. “I am worried about the elderly and those very sick.”

VAERS ID: 1074599

Age: 57 Hospice: Yes Sex: Male Vaccinated: 2/2/21 Location: Minnesota Date died: 2/3/21

Write-up: Patient was on hospice. He received Moderna’s Covid vaccine on February 2, 2021. He passed away the next day on February 3, 2021.

VAERS ID: 1104430

Age: 98 Hospice: 11/12/20 Sex: Male Vaccinated: 3/12/21 Location: Maine Date died: 3/13/21

Write-up: Patient was on hospice since approximately November 12, 2020. He received Janssen’s Covid vaccine on March 12, 2021. He passed away on March 13, 2021.

VAERS ID: 1112123

Age: 77 Hospice: Yes Sex: Male Vaccinated: 3/11/21 Location: Utah Date died: 3/12/21

Write-up: Patient was on hospice. He received Moderna’s Covid vaccine on March 11, 2021. He showed more decline after receiving vaccination and passed away at 9:41 a.m. on March 12, 2021.

VAERS ID: 1139186

Age: 83 Hospice: Likely Sex: Male Vaccinated: 3/22/21 Location: Arizona Date died: 3/23/21

Write-up: Patient received Janssen’s Covid vaccine on March 22, 2021. Hospice nurse called and reported that patient passed away on March 23, 2021.

Deaths two days after vaccination

VAERS ID: 1038442

Age: 56 Hospice: 12/28/20 Sex: Male Vaccinated: 1/4/21 Location: Illinois Date died: 1/6/21

Write-up: Patient was placed on hospice on December 28, 2020. He received Pfizer’s Covid vaccine on January 4, 2021. He passed away on January 6, 2021.

VAERS ID: 929359

Age: 76 Hospice: Yes Sex: Male Vaccinated: 1/6/21 Location: Florida Date died: 1/8/21

Write-up: Patient was on hospice care. He received Pfizer’s Covid vaccine on January 6, 2021. Diminished oxygen sats 68%. Oxygen applied, but O2 sats remained low for next 36 hours. Patient expired at 6:22 a.m. on January 8, 2021.

VAERS ID: 1057363

Age: 89 Hospice: Yes Sex: Male Vaccinated: 2/13/21 Location: Unknown Date died: 2/15/21

Write-up: Patient had severe dementia and was in hospice care. He received Moderna’s Covid vaccine on February 13, 2021. He passed away on February 15, 2021.

VAERS ID: 1004206

Age: 91 Hospice: Likely Sex: Female Vaccinated: 1/21/21 Location: Minnesota Date died: 1/23/21

Write-up: Patient received Moderna’s Covid vaccine on January 21, 2021. She passed away on January 23, 2021. At the time of death, she was very fragile and was in hospice care.

Deaths three days after vaccination

VAERS ID: 1031629

Age: 85 Hospice: Yes Sex: Female Vaccinated: 2/8/21 Location: Iowa Date died: 2/11/21

Write-up: Patient was on hospice care. She received Moderna’s Covid vaccine on February 8, 2021. Patient became nauseated about ten minutes after vaccine administered, this subsided but returned several hours after the vaccine was given. She continued with intractable nausea and vomiting for about 24 hours. She continued to decline and refused to eat or drink. Her emesis was coffee ground color. After this her condition continued to decline until her death on February 11, 2021.

VAERS ID: 929997

Age: 86 Hospice: Yes Sex: Male Vaccinated: 1/4/21 Location: Wisconsin Date died: 1/7/21

Write-up: Patient was on hospice for about the last month, but was up and around and able to eat, take pills and talk. He received Moderna’s Covid vaccine on January 4, 2021. The day after he had his injection he was very lethargic, could only mumble and could not swallow. He was not able to take meds or eat, and was too lethargic to get up in chair. He passed away on January 7, 2021.

VAERS ID: 920326

Age: 89 Hospice: Yes Sex: Female Vaccinated: 12/29/20 Location: Indiana Date died: 1/1/21

Write-up: Resident was on hospice services. She received Moderna’s Covid vaccine on December 29, 2020. Resident had redness and warmth with edema to right side of neck and under chin. She expired on January 1, 2021.

VAERS ID: 959272

Age: 85 Hospice: Yes Sex: Male Vaccinated: 1/12/21 Location: Kansas Date died: 1/15/21

Write-up: Patient was on hospice. He received Moderna’s Covid vaccine on January 12, 2021. He passed away on January 15, 2021.

VAERS ID: 1075657

Age: 94 Hospice: Yes Sex: Female Vaccinated: 3/1/21 Location: Wisconsin Date died: 3/4/21

Write-up: Patient was on hospice. She received Moderna’s Covid vaccine on March 1, 2021. She passed away on March 4, 2021.

VAERS ID: 1112117

Age: 88 Hospice: Yes Sex: Male Vaccinated: 3/9/21 Location: Utah Date died: 3/12/21

Write-up: Patient was on hospice. He received Pfizer’s Covid vaccine on March 9, 2021. Nurse practitioner visited with patient on March 10, notable decline/flank pain, fever 101 F. Patient passed away on March 12, 2021.

VAERS ID: 1075725

Age: 99 Hospice: Yes Sex: Male Vaccinated: 3/1/21 Location: Wisconsin Date died: 3/4/21

Write-up: Resident was on hospice. He received Moderna’s Covid vaccine on March 1, 2021. He started to have chest pain the next day, and on March 3 he was lethargic and wasn’t eating or drinking. He passed away on March 4, 2021.

Deaths four days after vaccination

VAERS ID: 941561

Age: 91 Hospice: Yes Sex: Male Vaccinated: 1/7/21 Location: Minnesota Date died: 1/11/21

Write-up: Resident was on hospice. He received Moderna’s Covid vaccine on January 7, 2021. Staff walked into resident’s room around 10:00 a.m. and noted resident’s left side of face was flaccid and was noted to have an unequal hand grasp with left hand worse. He was able to talk but was mumbled and hard to understand. Resident had a stroke at 10:06 a.m. on January 8. He lost all ability to use his left side and passed away on January 11, 2021.

VAERS ID: 918418

Age: 65 Hospice: Yes Sex: Male Vaccinated: 12/30/20 Location: Florida Date died: 1/3/21

Write-up: Resident was on hospice. He received Pfizer’s Covid vaccine on December 30, 2020. Two days later, he became short of breath, congested and hypoxic requiring oxygen, respiratory treatments and suctioning. He stabilized after treatment. He was then found without a pulse and respirations and passed away on January 3, 2021.

VAERS ID: 985715

Age: 80 Hospice: Yes Sex: Male Vaccinated: 12/29/20 Location: Florida Date died: 1/2/21

Write-up: Patient was on hospice. He received Moderna’s Covid vaccine on December 29, 2020. He presented at the emergency room the following day stating that he wasn’t feeling well. He passed away on January 2, 2021.

VAERS ID: 1066852

Age: 76 Hospice: January 2021 Sex: Male Vaccinated: 2/24/21 Location: Kentucky Date died: 2/28/21

Write-up: Entered hospice care in January 2021. He received Moderna’s Covid vaccine on February 24, 2021. He passed away on February 28, 2021.

VAERS ID: 1088180

Age: 93 Hospice: 8/11/20 Sex: Male Vaccinated: 3/5/21 Location: Arkansas Date died: 3/9/21

Write-up: Patient was admitted to hospice on August 11, 2020. He received Moderna’s Covid vaccine on March 5, 2021. He passed away on March 9, 2021.

VAERS ID: 1122468

Age: 85 Hospice: Yes Sex: Male Vaccinated: 2/1/21 Location: Unknown Date died: 2/5/21

Write-up: Patient was on hospice care. He received Pfizer’s Covid vaccine on February 1, 2021. He passed away on February 5, 2021.

VAERS ID: 1132062

Age: 56 Hospice: Yes Sex: Female Vaccinated: 3/18/21 Location: Michigan Date died: 3/22/21

Write-up: Patient had been admitted to hospice prior to her first dose of the vaccine. She received Moderna’s Covid vaccine on March 18, 2021. She passed away on March 22, 2021.

VAERS ID: 979926

Age: 81 Hospice: Yes Sex: Female Vaccinated: 12/30/20 Location: California Date died: 1/3/21

Write-up: Patient was on hospice. She received Pfizer’s Covid vaccine on December 30, 2020. She began experiencing shortness of breath three days following vaccination and passed away on January 3, 2021.

Deaths five days after vaccination

VAERS ID: 938974

Age: 88 Hospice: Yes Sex: Male Vaccinated: 1/6/21 Location: Ohio Date died: 1/11/21

Write-up: Resident was on hospice. He received Pfizer’s Covid vaccine on January 6, 2021. Three days later, he had decreased appetite with vomiting and loose bowel movements. Five days following vaccination, he had blood in stool and passed away on January 11, 2021.

VAERS ID: 964636

Age: 81 Hospice: 11/18/20 Sex: Male Vaccinated: 12/17/20 Location: Unknown Date died: 12/22/20

Write-up: Patient was on hospice since November 18, 2020. He received Pfizer’s Covid vaccine on December 17, 2020. He passed away five days later on December 22, 2020.

VAERS ID: 959147

Age: 84 Hospice: Yes Sex: Female Vaccinated: 12/28/20 Location: Ohio Date died: 1/2/21

Write-up: Patient was on hospice. She received Pfizer’s Covid vaccine on December 28, 2020. She passed away on January 2, 2021.

VAERS ID: 972782

Age: 81 Hospice: Yes Sex: Female Vaccinated: 1/18/21 Location: California Date died: 1/23/21

Write-up: Resident was on hospice. She received Pfizer’s Covid vaccine on January 18, 2021. She passed away on January 23, 2021.

VAERS ID: 982218

Age: 63 Hospice: Yes Sex: Male Vaccinated: 1/8/21 Location: Missouri Date died: 1/13/21

Write-up: Resident was on hospice. He received Moderna’s Covid vaccine on January 8, 2021. He passed away on January 13, 2021.

VAERS ID: 1036748

Age: 83 Hospice: Yes Sex: Male Vaccinated: 1/13/21 Location: Illinois Date died: 1/18/21

Write-up: Patient was on hospice. He received Pfizer’s Covid vaccine on January 13, 2021. The following day, he was sent to the emergency room due to drop in blood pressure with loss of consciousness during dialysis. Dialysis stopped resulting in death on January 18, 2021.

VAERS ID: 1148157

Age: 90 Hospice: Yes Sex: Male Vaccinated: 2/5/21 Location: Illinois Date died: 2/10/21

Write-up: Resident was on hospice care. He received Pfizer’s Covid vaccine on February 5, 2021. He passed away on February 10, 2021.

VAERS ID: 914621

Age: 89 Hospice: Previously admitted Sex: Female Vaccinated: 12/22/20 Location: Iowa Date died: 12/27/20

Write-up: Resident had previously been in and out of hospice care. She received Moderna’s Covid vaccine on December 22, 2020. The only documented side effect was mild fatigue after receiving vaccination. She passed away on December 27, 2020.

VAERS ID: 910363

Age: 84 Hospice: Eligible Sex: Male Vaccinated: 12/23/20 Location: California Date died: 12/28/20

Write-up: Patient was hospice eligible. He received Moderna’s Covid vaccine on December 23, 2020. He had mild hypotension, decreased oral intake, and somnolence starting three days after vaccination. He passed away on December 28, 2020.

Deaths six days after vaccination

VAERS ID: 949630

Age: 98 Hospice: Yes Sex: Female Vaccinated: 1/2/21 Location: Hawaii Date died: 1/8/21

Write-up: This patient had been under hospice care for over 2 years. She received Moderna’s Covid vaccine on January 2 as part of the facility vaccination campaign. The next day she was noted with blood pressure 64/52. On January 4, patient was found with respiratory rate of 30. Tachypnea persisted. She had poor oral intake after that point, had persistent tachypnea and worsening hypoxemia. She required increasing amounts of oxygen, became hypotensive, and passed away on January 8, 2021.

VAERS ID: 1055149

Age: 95 Hospice: Yes Sex: Male Vaccinated: 2/16/21 Location: Michigan Date died: 2/22/21

Write-up: Patient was on hospice at an affiliated nursing home. He received Moderna’s Covid vaccine on February 16, 2021. The following afternoon, he started to experience severe shortness of breath and audible wheezing. He was given morphine and Ativan. The respiratory distress was eased, however he never returned to baseline and died February 22, 2021.

VAERS ID: 958228

Age: 83 Hospice: Yes Sex: Male Vaccinated: 1/12/21 Location: Illinois Date died: 1/18/21

Write-up: Patient was on hospice. He received Moderna’s Covid vaccine on January 12, 2021. Patient started refusing oral intake on January 16 and on January 17 showed hypernatremia. He was found deceased on January 18, 2021.

VAERS ID: 1106733

Age: 94 Hospice: 2/27/21 Sex: Female Vaccinated: 3/8/21 Location: Hawaii Date died: 3/14/21

Write-up: Resident was on hospice care since February 27, 2021. She received her second dose of Moderna’s Covid vaccine on March 8, 2021. She passed away on March 14, 2021.

VAERS ID: 1130109

Age: 75 Hospice: Yes Sex: Male Vaccinated: 1/20/21 Location: Unknown Date died: 1/26/21

Write-up: Patient was on hospice. He received Pfizer’s Covid vaccine on January 20, 2021. He passed away on January 26, 2021.

VAERS ID: 921481

Age: 88 Hospice: Yes Sex: Male Vaccinated: 12/29/20 Location: Ohio Date died: 1/4/21

Write-up: Resident was a hospice recipient. He received Pfizer’s Covid vaccine on December 29, 2020. Three days later, he became lethargic, sluggish and developed a rash on forearms. He passed away on January 4, 2021.

VAERS ID: 1041333

Age: 78 Hospice: Yes Sex: Male Vaccinated: 2/5/21 Location: Minnesota Date died: 2/11/21

Write-up: Resident was already end of life and hospice care at the time of vaccination. He received Moderna’s Covid vaccine on February 5, 2021. He passed away on February 11, 2021.

Reprinted with permission from Dark Side of Vaccines

