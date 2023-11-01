Why do Hungary and Poland fall silent on life, family issues at the UN?

On this week's episode of The Van Maren Show, Jonathon interviews Austin Ruse on Western-backed sexual colonialism in the Global South, why the European Union is the foremost opponent of pro-life and pro-family advocacy, and more.

(LifeSiteNews) — On this week’s episode of The Van Maren Show, Jonathon interviews Austin Ruse, president of the Center for Family and Human Rights (C-Fam). The two discuss Western-backed sexual colonialism in the Global South, why the European Union is the foremost opponent of pro-life and pro-family advocacy, and why Americans should pay more attention to what happens at the United Nations.

The globalist left, Ruse says, seeks to “impose the Sexual Revolution on every man, woman, and child in the world” through the influence of the U.N. and various NGOs. Sexual colonialism entails pushing the entire package of homosexual “marriage,” transgenderism, abortion, contraception, and more.

Ruse argues that although U.N. documents are often negotiated as non-binding resolutions, nations in the Global South are effectively told that radical ideas on gender, marriage, and more are new “international norms.”

For example, there is technically no international “right” to abortion, but “you will now hear people say there’s an international right to abortion because of the interpretation of the Women’s Rights Committee connected to the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW).”

“So they will go to the court in Mexico and say, ‘You have signed the CEDAW treaty. The CEDAW treaty includes abortion. You have a treaty obligation to change your laws on abortion,'” Ruse explains. “And in many cases, this is like pushing on an open door. These courts are all too ready to do that, even if it’s not something that their people want. And so that really is the process of how these things happen.”

Ruse also discusses how the E.U. acts as the strongest opponent of pro-life and pro-family issues at the U.N. Hungary and Poland, he points out, may be willing to break the E.U. consensus on migration, but, curiously, they don’t break it on life and family.

Ruse says he isn’t exactly sure why that’s the case – “maybe it’s a fight they don’t want to have” – but he’s nevertheless concerned about it. For instance, “Hungary has spent years promoting itself among American conservatives. [But] at the United Nations, they don’t do a darn thing.”

“Americans need to understand that what happens at the United Nations really counts,” he continues. “It counts in our own country. It certainly counts around the world, because we need to ensure that the world does not succumb to the Sexual Revolution … we’ve seen what had happened, what it does to us here. And Americans need to know that we are not immune from the wily ways and the nefarious plots of U.N. actors here in the United States.”

