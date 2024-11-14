Why does the Trudeau government hate Canada’s Christian heritage?

On this week’s episode of The Van Maren Show, Jonathon discusses why Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his radically progressive government relentlessly attack Canada’s traditional Christian heritage.

(LifeSiteNews) — On this week’s episode of The Van Maren Show, Jonathon discusses why Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his radically progressive government relentlessly attack Canada’s traditional Christian heritage.

Jonathon began the episode by underscoring how the Trudeau government’s tepid response to the hundreds of churches burning across the nation in recent years shows how much they loathe Canada’s Christian heritage.

“I think it is fair to say that if over 100 mosques or over 100 synagogues or over 100 temples had been burned down over the last couple of years, that we would get more than sort of vague condemnations on Twitter or the occasional press release from the prime minister. I think it’s fair to say that when over 100 places of worship associated with a specific religion were attacked … we would see the government take that very seriously,” Jonathon said.

The host then turned to this week’s Remembrance Day celebrations, which traditionally feature prayer and Scripture readings, but the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF), for the second year in a row, issued a directive banning all prayer and religious symbolism from ceremonies so that all members of the military with various religious beliefs might feel “respected and included.”

“Whenever they include they refer to ‘inclusion,’ you can be sure that Christians are about to be excluded,” Jonathon said.

A bit later, the host emphasized that these deliberate attacks on Christianity show that Canada has become a post-Christian nation, and Trudeau is trying to rewrite history to suggest that Canada has been on a “progressive trajectory” since its inception. Jonathon refuted this claim:

But what I think is so important for us to recognize is that the cultural revolution represents not a progressive trajectory but a profound rupture with Canada’s past and the majority of those who have lived their lives here. What we see happening right now is a rupture; we are breaking faith with those who founded our country; we are breaking faith with those who created Canada, who died for Canada, who sacrificed for Canada in all of our wars. We are not the same country that we were, and we are no longer the same people that we were, and I think it’s important for us to recognize that those generations would not have recognized us, and they would not have liked what they saw if they did.

Towards the end of the episode, the host posited that the reason Trudeau is so bent on destroying Canada’s Christian heritage is because it doesn’t fit the narrative that the nation has been on this “progressive trajectory” and has no need for its Christian roots anymore.

“He always sort of fails to hark back to Canada’s history because if he means what he says about pro-lifers and those who oppose LGBT ideology, for him, Canada’s history must stretch back like a haunting hellscape full of transphobes and misogynists and those who opposed abortion. If he believes what he says, he views the majority of Canadian history with contempt,” Jonathon said.

Watch or listen to the full episode for more of Jonathon’s analysis.

