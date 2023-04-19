Why ‘groomer’ is an accurate term for the architects of the sexual revolution

(LifeSiteNews) — In this solo episode of The Van Maren Show, Jonathon discusses the current state of the debate over child sex education in light of the dark history of the sexual revolution.
Jonathon notes that “across the West, a war is underway for the minds of the upcoming generation, and we’ve seen that sex education is one of the primary battlegrounds, with American public schools facing a massive parental backlash over LGBT clubs, over instruction in gender ideology, and, weirdly enough, over drag shows for children.”
Jonathon argues that the word “groomer,” used to describe those pushing for such an agenda, could also be used to describe the first sexual revolutionaries, such as Alfred Kinsey and, more recently, French philosopher Michel Foucault. Jonathon also defends its current use in the debate over sexual education.
With Drag Queens now targeting babies in a quest to normalize their degeneracy, it's time for our lawmakers to ensure children in society are legally protected from this grooming.
"Burlesque for Babies" is the latest depraved iteration of the Drag Queen Story Hours that have targeted children across the western world.
This involves woke parents taking their babies and toddlers to watch grown men, invariably wearing high-heels, make-up and little else, dance inappropriately for attention, gratification, money and grooming.
If you don't believe us, just watch what this pro-LGBT commentator has to say (WARNING - graphic content):
This is nothing less than grooming - an attempt by perverted men to sexualize children with erotic dancing.
How else can we describe half-naked men “twerking” in front of babies, if not by calling it "grooming"?
Aside from the degenerate men wanting to sexually perform for children, the other major culprits are of course the parents who bring their children to see them, tacitly endorsing the bondage outfits and overt perversion to allow these drag queens fulfill their sadomasochistic dreams with children.
Any adult who wants to be naked, or close to naked, in front of children is an immediate threat to young people, which is why lawmakers must do everything to combat this degeneracy before it's normalized.
Normalization is, of course, the goal of the LGBTQ movement, and that's why we have to push back now.
“I would argue that the term ‘groomer’ is, in fact, a perfect fit for most of the sexual revolution’s architects, these very famous figures that are now lionized by the sexual revolutionaries of today, admired by Hollywood, admired by politicians, these architects had every intention of championing a world where adults could copulate with minors and even children,” he says. “And I think it’s safe to say that many of these people would be delighted to see what’s unfolding right now.”
Jonathon also notes that the sexual revolutionaries were stopped by conservatives who pushed back against their agenda, and that modern conservatives and parents should do the same.
“We need to remember that it was progressives who encouraged this last time around, and it was conservatives who resisted it,” he says. “And we must not be afraid to call it what it is. Unfortunately, history tells us that the term ‘groomers’ is no slur.”
Parents will especially want to listen to this week’s episode of The Van Maren Show. Tune in below:
The Van Maren Show is hosted on numerous platforms, including Spotify, SoundCloud, YouTube, iTunes, and Google Play.
For a full listing of episodes, and to subscribe to various channels, visit our Acast webpage here.