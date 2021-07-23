Widow says there’s ‘no doubt’ in her mind that the Pfizer vaccine killed her husband 

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, July 23, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – A Canadian widow says she has “no doubt” in her mind that a COVID-19 jab is responsible for her husband's death.

Saskatoon resident Leo van Dam, 64, died on June 12 of a cardiac event, three days after taking a second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

His widow Kathryn van Dam told Western Standard earlier this week that Leo had complained of a shooting pain in his back after his first Pfizer inoculation and that she blames the second for his death.

“I believe that this is from the second vaccination," Kathryn said.

"And there's no doubt in my mind that's what has happened."

Kathryn had tried to convince her husband to not take his second COVID-19 jab about two weeks before his appointment. However, she said her husband was “adamant,” telling her that the jab was the only way to get the Canadian economy back on course and to return to them their freedom to travel.

“And he followed mainstream media and fell for it hook, line, and sinker,” Kathryn said.

She and Leo had been worried he would be at risk for contracting COVID-19 due to him having a heart condition. Leo had suffered a serious heart attack in 2015.

“We went to great lengths to make sure that we weren’t mixing with anyone. And he said that to me, too, ‘If I get COVID, Kathryn, it's unlikely that I will survive’,” the widow related.

However, Kathryn herself had reservations about the COVID-19 jab, and the couple had argued about it. Leo had asked her how many people had to get vaccinated before she would believe the vaccines were safe, and she had said the issue wasn’t just about numbers, but also time.

“We don’t know what the long-term effects of this experimental emergency usage inoculation is,” she told the Western Standard.

Kathryn would show her husband alternative news, and he would question the sources. Eventually she stopped showing Leo what she was reading, but she continued to voice her doubts in the popular narrative about the vaccines.

“… I was like, ‘I know that mainstream media is lying to us. Some of these far-fetched conspiracy theories – I don’t believe those either,’” Kathryn recalled.

“And I thought, ‘The truth is somewhere in the middle of all of this, but I don’t know what the truth is.’”

Kathryn told both the coroner and the police that her husband had died because of his second COVID-19 jab.

“When I spoke to the coroner, I asked for an autopsy to be done if ... they could determine that it was the vaccination,” she said.

“They said it would be impossible to be able to tell. And so then I said if that’s [true], then there is no point in an autopsy.”

Kathryn then turned to her family doctor, who spoke to an infectious disease specialist about the possibility that Leo had died of the vaccine. The widow lost faith in the medical profession when she heard the answer.

“But [the specialist] said to [our doctor] that, again, it would be impossible to determine if it had been the vaccination," she told the Western Standard.

“And he hasn’t heard of any deaths. So when she said they hadn’t heard of any deaths, then I thought, ‘There’s no point in that avenue, they’re all lying.’”

Health Canada has authorized four COVID-19 injections for adults, all of which are connected to abortion. All of them have also been associated with severe side effects such as blood clots, rashes, miscarriages, and even heart attacks in young healthy men.

After announcing last year vaccine makers would be shielded from liability regarding COVID-19 jab-related injuries, the Canadian federal government launched the nation’s first-ever program designed to financially compensate those who have suffered adverse side effects from any type of vaccine, the Vaccine Injury Support Program (VISP).

According to official Canadian government statistics, as of July 16, there have been a total of 9,615 COVID-19 vaccine-related “adverse events” since the first shots were issued back in late 2020, of which 2,222 were deemed serious. In Canada, 41,526,682 COVID-19 jabs have been administered.

Despite the number of serious adverse events, the government says, “The benefits of vaccines authorized in Canada continue to outweigh the risks.”

Last week Canadian doctor Charles Hoffe warned that the worst is yet to come” regarding potential blood clotting effects he said are caused by COVID-19 injections. He stated that he has seen blood clots in most of his patients who have been jabbed.