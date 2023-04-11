Widower of late BBC presenter killed by COVID shot sues AstraZeneca

(LifeSiteNews) – The widower of BBC radio presenter Lisa Shaw who died from thrombosis and thrombocytopenia caused by the Covid injection says he will sue AstraZeneca.
“It’s not in my make-up to turn around and say I want to sue somebody, but for almost two years we’ve tried to engage with the government and tried to engage with MPs since Lisa died and not one of them has reached out or engaged with us at all,” Gareth Eve, Shaw’s widower and the father of one, told the BBC.
The BBC radio presenter died in May 2021 at age 44 shortly after receiving the AstraZeneca Covid inoculation. The connection to the Covid shot was downplayed by the media at first, but a British coroner found that Shaw had died from “vaccine-induced thrombosis and thrombocytopenia.”
READ: Coroner rules BBC Radio host died from COVID jab ‘complications’ after media downplayed link
Eve said that he tried to “engage with the government, MPs and three prime ministers” but nobody had “reached out” in return, the BBC reported.
“Any engagement is fleeting at best so that’s the reason that we’re left with no alternative — if the government or AstraZeneca don’t want to engage with us then what else are we supposed to do?”
“These things have happened to too many people and we’re made to feel like it’s a dirty secret, that we’re talking about something we shouldn’t be talking about,” he stated.
READ: Radio host injured by COVID jab says media ‘don’t want to hear’ about adverse events
Eve stressed that it is not about money since no financial compensation is “going to bring my son’s mam back.” Instead, he wants “some sort of acknowledgement or recognition that these deaths have occurred.”
“We’re not crackpots or conspiracy theorists, we’re husbands and wives and family members who have lost somebody — that’s all it is,” he added.
“It’s established it’s been caused by AstraZeneca’s Covid vaccination — it’s not about Covid, it’s not about how many lives the Covid vaccination has saved, it’s about what this vaccination has done to Lisa and other families and not about how successful it was or whether somebody is anti-vax.”
READ: German doctor says none of patients’ COVID jab injuries have been officially recognized by gov’t
Eve is part of a group of around 75 claimants with relatives who suffered vaccine-induced injuries. The plaintiffs are suing AstraZeneca under the Consumer Protection Act 1987 and are demanding financial compensation under the British government’s Vaccine Damage Payment Scheme.
Peter Todd, the group’s lawyer, said that they are pursuing damages because the Covid vaccine was a “defective product in that it was not as safe as consumers generally were reasonably entitled to expect.”
READ: Manitoba family sues AstraZeneca after 21-year-old son suffers stroke following COVID jab
A spokesperson for the British Department for Health and Social Care claimed that the Covid shots have “helped the country to live with Covid and saved thousands of lives,” and that the government’s vaccine damage payments scheme was put in place for individuals who suffer from severe side effects “in extremely rare circumstances.”
READ: Young women face 3.5 times the risk of cardiac death after taking AstraZeneca COVID shot: data
The BBC cited a statement by AstraZeneca that said the firm is “unable to comment on ongoing legal matters” but that “[p]atient safety is our highest priority and regulatory authorities have clear and stringent standards to ensure the safe use of all medicines, including vaccines.”
“Our sympathy goes out to anyone who has reported health problems.” The Covid shots have “an acceptable safety profile” and the benefits “outweigh the risks of extremely rare potential side effects,” according to AstraZeneca.
There is ample evidence that severe side effects, including death, from the COVID injections are not “extremely rare” but occur quite frequently. A recent survey carried out by a polling institute in Germany found that 23% of participants said that they experienced “severe adverse effects” after receiving COVID-19 injections. Furthermore, most Western nations had significant excess deaths since the rollout of the COVID shots.
Another concerning fact is the significant decline in live births nine months after the COVID jab rollout. The German Federal Institute for Population Research carried out a study that showed “strong associations between the onset of vaccination programs and the fertility decline nine months after this onset.”