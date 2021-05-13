Wife of pro-life Canadian MP: ‘He stands for what he believes in. And he’s right.’

OTTAWA, Ontario, May 13, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — Jennifer Sloan, wife of outspokenly pro-life Canadian MP Derek Sloan, told LifeSiteNews in a short video interview at today’s National March for Life in Ottawa that she thanks God that her husband “is the way he is.”

“He stands for what he believes in,” said Sloan. “And he’s right. He’s right on everything that he’s stood up for. And I’m very thankful for that.”

Derek Sloan was booted from the Conservative Party caucus under pro-abortion Leader Erin O’Toole. “I’m incredibly proud of my husband,” said Jennifer Sloan, the mother of two daughters and a son.