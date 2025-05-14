Will Pope Leo XIV offer the Church a chance for renewal? Bishop Strickland weighs in

On this episode of Faith and Reason, Bishop Joseph Strickland joins John-Henry Westen and Deacon Keith Fournier to discuss their thoughts on the election of Pope Leo XIV.

Westen began the episode by asking Strickland about how many Catholics are fearful about living through a pontificate similar to that of Pope Francis, given some of the questionable statements and decisions the future Pope Leo XIV has made over the years.

The bishop reminded listeners that while there are many unknowns surrounding Pope Leo XIV, the gates of hell will never prevail against the Catholic Church.

“What is important is to look back in history. There have been some really disruptive moments in Church history in regard to the papacy … the antipopes, and confusion, and for a great length of time, months, even years,” His Excellency said. “So I think we can be reminded, the Mystical Body of Christ that is the Church … it is a family, it is the family of God.”

READ: Bishop Strickland: ‘From Leo to Leo: the Passion of the Church and the unchanging crown’

“The family’s gone through this before in very different ways. … People have gone through shocking times, confusing times, times of great conflict before,” he added. “It’s like looking back at the family history and saying, ‘We’re still here, as Christ promised, the gates of hell will not prevail.’ The reason for our hope is [that] it’s Christ’s Church. It’s God the Father’s will that this vessel may not have an easy time. It may be storm-battered, which it has been, but it endures, it continues. And staying onboard the Barque of Peter is critical.”

A bit later in the episode, Westen noted that many listeners may be shocked by Strickland’s message welcoming the new pontiff, as then-Cardinal Prevost, in his role as head of the Dicastery of Bishops, was involved in the bishop’s removal from the Diocese of Tyler, Texas.

READ: Bishop Strickland: Pope Leo XIV brings ‘new chapter’ to Church’s pilgrimage through history’

Strickland underscored that by the grace of God, he is not bitter about his removal.

“When you are a real disciple of Jesus Christ, when you know Him, then He says you’re going to have to carry your cross. He says, ‘They rejected me, they will reject you,'” the bishop said. “When you have that intimate relationship [with Jesus], then what does it matter?”

“Certainly I miss the flock there, but by the grace of God, it’s never been a source of bitterness or anger,” he added.

After stressing that he doesn’t know whether Cardinal Prevost was actively involved in the decision to have him removed or whether he was simply being obedient to Pope Francis, Strickland highlighted how the grace of the papal office can radically change a cardinal regardless.

READ: Bishop Strickland publishes prayer for Pope Leo XIV

“Part of the wisdom of the pope taking a name, an intentional taking of a name … he’s still Robert Prevost, in a sense, [he’s] the same man, but he’s taken on a role where he takes on a different name, a name intentionally chosen,” he said. “[He’s] successor of Peter, but also an immediate successor of Leo XIII, who was a great pope … who taught us real social teachings for the Catholic Church that we need to revisit.”

“In a very real sense, it is Leo XIV that I’m praying for. … He’s taken on a different role,” he added. “There’s a lot of analysis of what he did in the past, and certainly that can, to some extent, give you information, but [we need] to really look to what he does as Leo XIV, because it may be very different, hopefully in better ways, and there is a grace of office.”

To hear more from Bishop Strickland, tune in to this episode of Faith and Reason.

LifeSiteNews readers are invited to continue praying for our new pope.

