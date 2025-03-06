Will the US be forced to send troops to Ukraine? Catholic policy expert weighs in

On this episode of Faith and Reason, Deal Hudson returns to discuss Trump and Zelensky's heated exchange in the White House, U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer saying Britain is ready to 'put boots on the ground' in Ukraine, and much more.

(LifeSiteNews) — On this episode of Faith and Reason, Deal Hudson joins John-Henry Westen and Deacon Keith Fournier once again to discuss Trump and Zelensky’s heated exchange in the White House, U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer saying Britain is ready to “put boots on the ground” in Ukraine, the growing prospect of World War III, Trump canceling multimillion dollar refugee resettlement contracts with the USCCB over their immigration stance, and more.

The panel opened the episode by discussing President Trump’s explosive exchange last week with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a White House meeting in which Trump charged that Zelensky was “gambling with World War III” and “millions of lives.” After leaving the White House, Zelensky met with European leaders, including British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who announced that the U.K. was ready to put “boots on the ground” in Ukraine if necessary.

Westen noted that Trump’s exchange with Zelensky was the most explosive interaction between world leaders he’s seen in his lifetime. The host asked Hudson what he makes of these events, given his experience serving in multiple Republican administrations.

Hudson recalled being on a conference call while working in the Bush administration as a Catholic advisor when the invasion of Iraq was being considered. White House officials said on the call they believed an invasion would be considered a “just war.”

“And then one of our ex-military experts on the conference call said, ‘The American people aren’t going to like it when they start bringing their sons and daughters home in body bags. No matter how noble you think the effort is of fighting in Iraq, the American people will very soon tire of it because they’ll wonder, why are we letting our young men and women die in Iraq?’” Hudson said.

“This is the same thing that will happen in the U.K. if the U.K. really does put boots on the ground,” he added. “I’m absolutely positive the United States will not, and I’m absolutely positive that the U.K. prime minister said … [something] absolutely foolish.”

Turning back to Trump and Zelensky’s heated exchange, Hudson stressed that the first 30 minutes of the meeting were calm, then the Ukrainian leader became hostile and started talking over everyone.

“[Zelensky] all of a sudden wanted to make his pitch directly to the American people through the media, he said. “And in doing so, get the European leaders behind him for somehow embarrassing President Trump, who they think is no longer their friend – when in fact he is their biggest friend, because we’re the only nation that can go toe to toe with Russia.”

Hudson further emphasized that Ukraine cannot win this war.

“The way this needs to end is for Zelensky to give up his war aims, realizing he can never beat Russia, realizing he’s going to have to give up maybe 20 percent of the ground that was taken by the Russians of his country and try to bring back some normalcy and rebuild the Ukraine.a

Deacon Keith said he was impressed with the Trump Administration’s transparency in holding this meeting publicly, agreeing with Hudson that Zelensky seemed to intentionally show hostility. Then he highlighted that he doesn’t believe Trump will allow the U.S. to send troops to Ukraine.

“This cannot end in boots on the ground,” the deacon said. “There is no way, at least under this current administration, that our sons and daughters from the United States or elsewhere are going to put those boots on the ground.”

“So I think we need to be praying for an end to this continual warmongering and this back and forth that’s going on right now because it is frightening,” he added.

A bit later in the episode, Westen circled back to Hudson’s remark that the U.S. would never send troops to Ukraine and asked him if the U.S. would be obligated to go to war under the alliance’s Article 5 – which states that an attack on one NATO member is an attack on all of them – if Britain sends troops and Russia retaliates.

Hudson underscored that Starmer is likely just posturing with his statement about possibly putting boots on the ground, saying that even if Westen’s scenario played out, Article 5 wouldn’t apply.

“It seems to me this would not qualify under that article of NATO because this is a NATO power themselves attacking Russia,” he said. “The only attack against the United Kingdom would be in response to their attack.”

For more discussion on Trump and Zelensky’s hostile meeting, the possibility of British or American boots on the ground in Ukraine, and much more, tune in to this episode of Faith and Reason.

