Wisconsin approves constitutional amendment requiring photo ID to vote

Republican leaders hailed Wisconsin’s new constitutional amendment as a safeguard against election interference and Democratic attempts to overturn voter ID requirements.

MADISON, Wisconsin (LifeSiteNews) — Wisconsin residents voted on Tuesday to approve a photo ID requirement for voting in the state constitution.

While Wisconsin, traditionally a toss-up state, already has a voter photo ID rule in place, the newly approved constitutional amendment prevents future Democratic judges from overturning it in court.

The proposal was placed on the ballot by the Republican-dominated legislature as a way to protect against election fraud. It passed with 60.3 percent of the vote, according to WISN.

President Donald Trump celebrated the amendment’s passage in a Truth Social post Tuesday night, writing, “Democrats fought hard against this, presumably so they can CHEAT. This is a BIG WIN FOR REPUBLICANS, MAYBE THE BIGGEST WIN OF THE NIGHT. IT SHOULD ALLOW US TO WIN WISCONSIN, LIKE I JUST DID IN THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION, FOR MANY YEARS TO COME!”

Election integrity in Wisconsin is seen by Republicans as consequential on a national level, since it has been a swing state in presidential elections in recent history. While the state’s residents favored Trump in the 2024 election, they have leaned Democrat by a six-point margin as recently as 2016.

Elon Musk also praised the adoption of the amendment, reposting its announcement on X with the comment, “This was the most important thing.”

This was the most important thing https://t.co/x99NunhUkA — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 2, 2025

A Republican co-author of the amendment, state Senator Van Wanggaard, remarked that it “will help maintain integrity in the electoral process, no matter who controls the Legislature.”

Wisconsin is one of nine states which currently require photo ID for voting, while 27 other states require some form of identification. The National Conference of State Legislatures has documented the various voter ID requirements of the 50 states.

