Wisconsin bishops favor moving forward in consecrating state to Immaculate Heart of Mary

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin, May 7, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — Catholics in Wisconsin are close to achieving their goal of having their state publicly consecrated to the Immaculate Heart of Mary, according to members of the Ave Maris Stella Group.

The founders of this group of pro-life Catholic professionals have advocated for this endeavor by petitioning the bishops of the state for permission to proceed with seeking a date and place for this public consecration. Several bishops responded in favor of the endeavor and granted permission to seek an appropriate venue and acceptable date for the consecration, which is currently in progress.

Pro-Life Wisconsin jumped on board immediately and is leading the way by sponsoring the promotional effort to get information out to the public and communicating with a potential host organization.

Dan Miller, state director of Pro-Life Wisconsin, stated: “We recognized this effort as not only good for the people of our state in general but also for our preborn children, specifically.”

“The culture of death has made devastating inroads in our country over the last 50 years and the lives of preborn children hang in the balance, as does our own culture. The Federal election is just around the corner and we hope to petition Our Lord through His Blessed Mother for supernatural graces to help us defeat the culture of death and all abortion, euthanasia and other evils that come with it,” he added.

THANK U.S. and Canadian Bishops for reconsecrating our countries to the Blessed Virgin Mary during COVID-19! Sign the petition here.

In order to promote this endeavor, the founders of the Ave Maris Stella Group created ConsecrateWI.org to emphasize the need for a consecration to the Immaculate Heart of Mary and encourage Wisconsinites to unite in prayer and penance, as called for in the message of Fatima.

Click here to find out more about the consecration and sign the petition to show support for this consecration.

The website went live on May 1, the Feast Day of St. Joseph the Worker, a day that stands in stark contrast to the other May 1 “day of celebration” for the communist worker. The symbolism of overcoming the “errors of Russia,” an important message of Fatima, was very much intended.

The “Consecrate Wisconsin” website has two purposes: first, it is meant to convey the message of Fatima and its relevance to today’s times as a remedy and humble supplication for divine help, as Mary told Catholics they must do. Second, it is educational and evangelical in its intention to promote the need for prayer and penance in union with this consecration.

Many in Wisconsin are telling the organizers they are grateful to the bishops for their willingness to offer this consecration.

The organizers of the effort state: “We, the people of God, need to do our part as well and not only pray the rosary, but also amend our lives and offer up the difficulties in each of our lives as sacrifices in order to make reparation for the unprecedented evil in our times and in particular, our own American culture that is changing before our eyes. Many understand there are times when prayer is simply not enough. We must also change our lives and do penance.”

There are two quotes highlighted on the website that specifically support this need.

The first is a quote from Jesus: “… this kind is not cast out but by prayer and fasting” (Matthew 17:20).

The second is a quote from Sr. Lucia, one of three child seers at Fatima: “She [Our Lady] said to my cousins as well as to myself that God is giving two last remedies to the world: the Holy Rosary and the Devotion to the Immaculate Heart of Mary. These being the last two remedies, this signifies that there will be no others.”

If other states are interested in requesting a consecration of their state to the Immaculate Heart of Mary, the Ave Maris Stella Group has stated that it is open to assisting with the technological infrastructure to launch such an endeavor. The group can be reached at https://www.consecratewi.org/