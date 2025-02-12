Wisconsin Catholic bishops release immigration letter supporting secure borders

‘Nations have sovereign rights to control their borders. Indeed, safe and secure borders help everyone,’ the Catholic bishops of Wisconsin affirmed in a letter on immigration.

MADISON, Wisconsin (LifeSiteNews) — The Catholic bishops of Wisconsin released a pastoral letter on immigration Tuesday affirming that Catholic teaching “opposes completely open borders” and upholds the right of nations to regulate migration.

“When the Church supports immigrants, she is not doing so to impede the lawful enforcement of immigration laws, nor to encourage illegal entry,” the bishops stated. “Rather, without contradiction, the Church instructs everyone to follow the law and to uphold fundamental human rights.”

READ: Understanding why Pope Francis is attacking Trump’s immigration policy is crucial

“Nations have sovereign rights to control their borders. Indeed, safe and secure borders help everyone,” the letter continues.

“The Church opposes both completely open borders and completely closed borders,” it adds.

“Distinctions must be made between immigrants who present genuine risks and dangers to society and therefore may be lawfully expelled, and those who have been here for years, have no criminal record, and have lived peacefully and contributed to the common good,” the bishops further said.

