Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers threatens to veto ban on transgender athletes in K-12 school sports

MADISON, Wisconsin (LifeSiteNews) – Wisconsin Democrat Gov. Tony Evers said he will be “damn proud” to veto legislation keeping gender-confused males off athletic teams intended for girls in K-12 public schools.

The Washington Times reported that the Wisconsin Senate voted 20-11 to pass the ban over the objections of Democrats who said it was futile because it was certain to be vetoed and Republicans in the state legislature lack the votes to force an override.

“I’ll keep my promise to veto any bill making Wisconsin less safe, less inclusive and less welcoming for LGBTQ people and kids — including this one,” Evers said. “And I’ll be damn proud to do it.”

The left-wing governor has also threatened to veto a proposed ballot referendum on banning abortion at 14 weeks and refuses to enforce the Dairy State’s near-total abortion ban, which dates back to 1849 and was supposed to have been reactivated by the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2022 decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Wisconsin Republicans are currently working to appeal a circuit judge’s ruling that the law somehow was not actually an abortion ban despite the fact that its language explicitly prohibits “intentionally destroy(ing) the life of an unborn child.”

Mandatory inclusion of gender-confused individuals in opposite-sex sports is promoted as a matter of “inclusivity,” but critics note that indulging “transgender” athletes undermines the original rational basis for having sex-specific athletics in the first place, thereby depriving female athletes of recognition and professional or academic opportunities.

There have been numerous high-profile examples in recent years of men winning women’s competitions, and research affirms that physiology gives males distinct athletic advantages that cannot be fully negated by hormone suppression.

In a 2019 paper published by the Journal of Medical Ethics, New Zealand researchers found that “healthy young men (do) not lose significant muscle mass (or power) when their circulating testosterone levels were reduced to (below International Olympic Committee guidelines) for 20 weeks,” and “indirect effects of testosterone” on factors such as bone structure, lung volume, and heart size “will not be altered by hormone therapy;” therefore, “the advantage to transwomen (biological men) afforded by the (International Olympic Committee) guidelines is an intolerable unfairness.”

Critics also argue that forcing girls to share intimate facilities such as bathrooms, showers, or changing areas with members of the opposite sex violates their privacy rights, subjects them to needless emotional stress, and gives potential male predators a viable pretext to enter female bathrooms or lockers by simply claiming transgender status.

Both aspects of the controversy have been highlighted by University of Pennsylvania swimmer William “Lia” Thomas, who reportedly retains male genitalia and is still attracted to women yet “identifies” as female and lesbian. Thomas quickly started dominating women’s swimming after switching from the men’s team, and has caused his female teammates unrest due to sharing lockers with them. Yet the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) has reportedly pressured swimmers and their parents against speaking out.

