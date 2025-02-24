Wisconsin governor proposes changing ‘mother’ to ‘parent who gave birth’ in budget plan

Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers gave the state legislature budget recommendations that replace ‘wife’ and ‘husband’ with ‘spouse,’ ‘father’ with ‘parent,’ and, most notably, ‘mother’ with ‘inseminated person’ and ‘parent who gave birth to the child.’

MADISON, Wisconsin (LifeSiteNews) — Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has given the state legislature his budget recommendations for the 2025-27 fiscal period, but while the governor attempts to focus on his tax proposals and spending priorities, the lion’s share of the attention has fixated on how it would also gut sex-specific language from numerous parts of state law.

The New York Post reports that Evers’ proposal replaces “wife” and “husband” with “spouse,” “father” with “parent,” and, most notably, “mother” with “inseminated person” and “parent who gave birth to the child.”

Former Republican Gov. Scott Walker, whom Evers ousted in 2018, mocked the news on X.

“Being a mother is the greatest privilege I will have in my lifetime, and every mother I know feels the same. If Tony Evers can reduce motherhood to an ‘inseminated person’ then our society is lost,” responded Republican Governors Association (RGA) executive director Sara Craig.

It is a tenet of progressive ideology that “gender” is no more than a matter of self-perception that individuals are free to change at will. But according to biology, sex is not a subjective sense of self but an objective scientific reality, established by an individual’s chromosomes from their earliest moments of existence and reflected by hundreds of genetically-based characteristics.

Yet for years LGBT activists have worked to promote “gender fluidity,” the false claim that sexual “identity” is separate from biology and discernible only by personal perception, across public education, libraries, health care, and cultural traditions such as school homecomings and athletic competitions.

Critics warn their efforts have yielded a wide array of harms, both to the physical and mental health of gender-confused individuals themselves as well as to the rights, health, and safety of those who disagree, such as girls and women forced to share intimate facilities with males, female athletes forced to compete against males with natural physical advantages, and individuals forced to affirm false sexual identities in violation of their consciences, scientific fact, and/or their religious beliefs.

