Wisconsin judge sides with parents who sued school district for hiding child ‘gender transitions’

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wisconsin (LifeSiteNews) – A Wisconsin judge has sided with parents who sued Kettle Moraine School District for hiding children’s “gender transitions.”
On Wednesday, Wisconsin Judge Michael Maxwell denied the Kettle Moraine School District’s motion to dismiss a lawsuit from parents over the school’s policy of hiding students’ “gender transitions” from parents.
“Wisconsin courts recognize that parents have a right to make ‘decisions regarding the education and upbringing of their children,’ ‘free from government intervention,’” Maxwell wrote.
The lawsuit asserts that Kettle Moraine School “violated parental rights by adopting a policy to allow, facilitate, and affirm a minor student’s request to transition to a different gender identity at school without parental consent and even over the parents’ objection.”
READ: Texas district school counselors told not to inform parents of children’s gender confusion
Maxwell stated that the rights of parents trump that of school district administrators in determining what is best for their children. Kettle Moraine School has 20 days to respond to the decision.
The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty (WILL) and the Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF) is representing two sets of parents in the lawsuit in Waukesha County Circuit Court against the Kettle Moraine School District.
“Changing gender identity is a huge decision, especially at a young age. Parents can and should be involved,” WILL Deputy Counsel Luke Berg, said. “And they have a right to expect that school officials will respect their decision about what is best for their child.”
ADF Roger Brooks said, “Kettle Moraine should take this opportunity to change its policy, which violates the constitutionally protected rights of parents and isn’t in the best interest of children.”
READ: Liberal parents celebrate showing their children pornographic fetishes and nudity at LGBT ‘pride’ parades
At a time of global instability, nuclear tensions and war in Europe, the US Armed Forces have embarrassed themselves by taking a time-out to promote "Pride Month" among the watching world.
This wrongheaded preoccupation with the LGBT ideology across society is weakening our country in a number of ways, not least as it undermines the bedrock of society - the family.
It's time to tell the Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin, that we have had enough LGBT propaganda in the armed forces.
SIGN the petition - remind the Secretary of Defense that "Pride Month" only makes us weaker.
Marking the start of Gay Pride Month this week, the US Marines tweeted an image of a military helmet with 6 bullets in LGBT rainbow colors and the words "ready to serve" written on it.
Many responses highlighted the foolishness of an army, who wish to be feared, promoting such ideologies.
June 1, 2022
June 2, 2022
This comparison of recruitment videos from the Chinese, Russian and US armies shows how the LGBT ideology has infiltrated our country and taken military focus away from strength on the battlefield.
How can the U.S. be respected as a super-power by our enemies if we continue to make our armed forces more effeminate, being prouder of the rainbow flag than the Stars and Stripes?
The woke agenda of normalizing LGBT behaviors among children, adults and the armed forces is a war on reality, as more and more young people find themselves confused about their gender, their attractions, and even what the purpose of sex is.
Our Air Force's success has literally nothing to do with the subjective sense of sexual fulfillment of its members https://t.co/00D99yQY2p— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 1, 2022
To understand how pervasive the LGBT ideology is, consider this: only 1.3% of those born before 1946 identified as LGBT in March 2021, compared to a whopping 15% of young people born between 1997-2002.
Mainstream media, educational institutions, politicians, and even some of the armed forces are conditioning the public to believe this is normal and healthy - it's not.
While all people must be respected, not all behaviors should be celebrated or condoned, lest society become decadent, degenerate and too selfish to make sacrifices.
SIGN the petition to remind the Secretary of Defense that he serves the Stars and Stripes, not the rainbow flag.
The need for virtue both in society and the armed forces is great, in order to strengthen this country's ability to choose what is good and defend it.
In choosing to promote sexual behaviors and gender identities that are not based in nature, the armed forces have chosen vice instead of virtue.
Promoting the sexual revolution and other fashionable trends will have consequences, one of them being the decline of true and good men and women willing to stand by their families, their country and their flag during times of hardship.
Tell the Secretary of Defense that time-tested values matter, and the LGBT ideology should not be promoted.
Thank you for taking the time to sign our petition.
MORE INFORMATION:
US military using diversity panels and all-gay helicopter crew - LifeSiteNews
Woke corporations push Pride, except in Middle East - LifeSiteNews
Biden adds "Intersex" to Pride Month proclamation - LifeSiteNews
**Photo: Travis Akers' Twitter photo of all-gay helicopter crew**
One set of parents revealed that their 12-year-old daughter was suffering from gender dysphoria which was encouraged by the school. The parents determined that it was not in their daughter’s best interests to “gender transition” and asked the school to use her birth name and female pronouns.
However, the school refused to honor their request, resulting in the couple withdrawing their daughter from the school. After some counseling, the 12-year-old chose to accept to her birth name and actual gender.
Evidence shows that around 85 percent to 95 percent of children who are confused about their gender grow out of their confusion and embrace their natural gender if they are allowed to go through puberty normally.