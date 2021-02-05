Wisconsin legislature repeals mask mandate, governor issues new one right away

LifeSiteNews is facing increasing censorship. Click HERE to sign up to receive emails when we add to our video library.

MADISON, Wisconsin, February 5, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – Wisconsin Republicans repealed Democrat Gov. Tony Evers’ indoor mask mandate on Thursday, only for Evers to replace it with another mandate just an hour later.

The Wisconsin assembly voted to repeal Evers’ public health emergency order containing the mandate, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported, arguing the governor lacked the legal authority to issue it in the first place. Evers quickly reimposed the mandate, declaring mask-wearing “the most basic thing we can do to keep each other safe.”

“If the Legislature keeps playing politics and we don’t keep wearing masks, we're going to see more preventable deaths, and it’s going to take even longer to get our state and our economy back on track," Evers declared.

Dictator @GovEvers didn't waste any time ignoring the will of the Legislature just like he continues to ignore state statute. #HolyMackerel https://t.co/x3N7sNXlGc — Senator Julian Bradley (@SenBradley) February 4, 2021

"Governor Evers has abused his limited authority for far too long by repeatedly issuing unlawful orders beyond his 60-day emergency powers,” said Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu in a joint statement. “The Assembly and Senate voted to end the executive overreach and restore our constituents' voice in the legislative process."

Republican state Sen. Steve Nass has announced that he will draft another resolution to repeal this latest order as well, but LeMahieu says he would prefer leaving it to the “Supreme Court of Wisconsin to end this constitutional crisis.” The state Supreme Court heard arguments on the mask mandate in November, and has yet to issue its ruling in the case.

“Until the sudden spike in COVID deaths in late September and early October (which coincided with the normal start of cold and flu season), there was no discernible change in the number of COVID deaths per day over the summer, indicating that the mask mandate did nothing to lower the number of deaths,” Dan O’Donnell of the conservative MacIver Institute wrote.

“In the 139 days from March 15th (when DHS first started tracking new COVID cases) to July 31st (the day before the mask mandate went into effect), there were 52,940 total cases and an average of 380.8 per day,” he continued. “In the first 139 days after the mask mandate took effect, there were 395,501 new cases for an average of 2,845.3 per day.”

In the early days of the coronavirus outbreak, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams counseled against wearing masks, as did White House COVID adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci, claiming they were ineffective at blocking COVID. But the public later learned that health officials actually wanted to discourage the general public from buying masks to conserve the supply for health workers.

Despite the popular insistence that masking is essential outside one’s home, there remain reasons to doubt their effectiveness, such as the CDC’s September acknowledgement that masks cannot be counted on to keep out the coronavirus when spending 15 minutes or longer within six feet of someone, or a May 2020 study published by CDC’s peer-reviewed journal Emerging Infectious Diseases that “did not find evidence that surgical-type face masks are effective in reducing laboratory-confirmed influenza transmission, either when worn by infected persons (source control) or by persons in the general community to reduce their susceptibility.”