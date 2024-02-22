Wisconsin official arrested for child pornography is a ‘drag nun’ who victimized adopted son

Federal prosecutors have taken over the case involving against Wisconsin County human resources director Adam Westbrook and charged him with 'activities related to material constituting child pornography.'

(LifeSiteNews) — Police identified the victim of a “Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence” drag queen who was arrested earlier this week on four counts each of possession of child pornography and sexual exploitation of a child as the man’s young, adopted son whom he shares with his “husband.”

The original eight counts against Wisconsin County human resources director Adam Westbrook were dismissed with federal prosecutors in Madison now taking over the case, charging him with “activities related to material constituting child pornography.”

The boy seen in the videos made by Westbrook is described in the original criminal complaint only as a “prepubescent” boy engaged in “sexually explicit conduct,” according to a report by a local news outlet, Fox 11 News.

The shocking news about the sexual exploitation of the boy entrusted to Westbrook’s care first came to light in a series of X posts by Talk show host Dan O’Donnell.

“Drag queen Adam Westbrook, who performs with the Brew City Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, has been transferred to federal court on charges of making and sending child porn videos of the young boy he and his husband adopted,” O’Donnell began.

EXCLUSIVE: Drag queen Adam Westbrook, who performs with the Brew City Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, has been transferred to federal court on charges of making and sending child porn videos of the young boy he and his husband adopted. pic.twitter.com/goN3h006ai — Dan O’Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) February 21, 2024

“According to a state criminal complaint, Westbrook took naked videos of his adoptive son and sent them to a friend, a sheriff’s deputy who was arrested for masturbating in front of another man in a public bathroom,” O’Donnell explained.

“Investigators found four videos of the boy on the deputy’s phone and traced them to Westbrook, who allegedly took them while on a trip to the Wisconsin Dells with his husband and their adopted son (the alleged victim),”

Investigators found four videos of the boy on the deputy’s phone and traced them to Westbrook, who allegedly took them while on a trip to the Wisconsin Dells with his husband and their adopted son (the alleged victim). — Dan O’Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) February 21, 2024

“Reports continue to surface that the young blonde boy who was horrifically abused in the incredibly disturbing child p*rn videos … is Adam and Michael’s adopted/foster child,” wrote grassroots activist Scarlet Johnson, who has covered the story from the beginning.

CONFIRMED: Drag queen Adam Westbrook’s case was moved to the Federal Court system in Western Wisconsin.

Reports continue to surface that the young blonde boy who was horrifically abused in the incredibly disturbing child p*rn videos…is Adam and Michael’s adopted/foster child. https://t.co/2xy1VwRa0x pic.twitter.com/VnyCmjC1JV — Scarlett Johnson (@scarlett4kids) February 21, 2024

Westbrook has had ample access to children over the years, serving as the director and choreographer for middle and high school musical productions in the Menasha and Kaukauna school districts.

“The victim of the Anti-Catholic Drag Queen Adam Westbrook who was arrested on child s*x crime charges has been identified as his son who he adopted with his husband who is a teacher,” wrote Libs of TikTok, amplifying the story and linking to a police report highlighting the relationship between Westbrook and his victim.

“Adam allegedly created child p*rn of his adopted son and distributed it,” continued the post, adding in all caps, “HORRIFIC.”

Libs of TikTok displayed a photo of a police report explaining how one of the child predator’s victims was identified as his own adopted son.

BREAKING: The victim of the Anti-Catholic Drag Queen Adam Westbrook who was arrested on child s*x crime charges has been identified as his son who he adopted with his husband who is a teacher. Adam allegedly created child p*rn of his adopted son and distributed it. HORRIFIC.… https://t.co/0O39aVKWcy pic.twitter.com/fSu5naGMbE — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 21, 2024

Share











