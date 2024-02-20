Wisconsin county official who worked with school children arrested for child pornography

WISCONSIN (LifeSiteNews) — Another local government employee has been arrested for child pornography, this time Outagamie County Human Resources director Adam Westbrook in the Dairy State, who was working with children at the time of his arrest.

Fox affiliate WLUK reports that law enforcement is recommending Westbrook be charged with four counts of possession of child pornography and four counts of sexual exploitation of a child. He was arrested after evidence turned up in the conducting of a broader, multi-agency investigation in Kenosha County, at the bottom of Wisconsin. Outagamie County is in the eastern central part of the state.

Police are staying mum on the details so far, citing the ongoing investigation in which, they say, the safety of children is at stake.

“We are shocked by the charges and have begun the process to terminate the individual,” said Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson in response to the news. “We will continue to cooperate with authorities and do all that we can to assist in the investigation.”

Westbrook previously held brief tenures in similar HR positions for the cities of Sheboygan and Oshkosh, before which he was the city attorney for the city of Neenah. Most concerning, however, is that a follow-up report by WLUK reveals that at the time of his arrest, Westbrook was also working paid volunteer stints assistant directing a musical for River View Middle School, as well as working as director and choreographer of another musical at Menasha High School.

“This afternoon, we were made aware of pending charges in Sauk County against Adam Westbrook,” the Kaukauna Area School District notified parents. “Mr. Westbrook was the assistant director for the River View musical this year. Moving forward, he will no longer be assisting with the musical. We will continue to monitor the situation in Sauk County.”

“This afternoon we were made aware of pending charges against Adam Westbrook,” the Menasha School District added. “Adam Westbrook was assigned as an at-will co-curricular advisor for the Menasha High School Musical. We are shocked by the charges. Mr. Adam Westbrook will not be assisting further with the musical. We will continue to cooperate with authorities and do all that we can to assist in the investigation. Counselors are available for students who may struggle upon hearing this difficult news.”

He reportedly worked with musicals at River View six times since 2010, and at Menasha since the 2020-2022 school year.

The situation follows the news that an elementary school principal who moonlighted as a drag queen and had been arrested on child pornography charges resigned in Oklahoma amid community outrage.

