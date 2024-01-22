Wisconsin Republicans propose bill to limit abortion to 14 weeks

(LifeSiteNews) — Some Wisconsin Republicans want to see a vote on a proposed 14-week abortion ban that would curtail the killing of some preborn babies.

The bill, introduced on Friday, is supported by Republican House Speaker Robin Vos. However, the legislation would need to pass both chambers and get Governor Tony Evers’ signature on it before going in front of voters in April. The bill, if passed, would “prohibit any person from performing, inducing, or attempting to perform or induce an abortion if the probable postfertilization age of the unborn child is 14 or more weeks, except in the case of a medical emergency.”

Currently the state has a 20-week limit because of a ban then-Governor Scott Walker, a Republican, signed in 2015. The bill only allows abortions after 20 weeks’ gestation for medical emergencies. However, medical experts have confirmed that direct abortion is never medically necessary.

The state has an 1849 law on the books that makes it a felony for an abortionist (but not a pregnant mother) to commit an abortion for any reason other than to save the mother’s life, as previously reported by LifeSiteNews. But that law is currently not being enforced due to legal challenges, which means abortions are allowed until the 20 weeks’ gestation limit. This law has never been repealed. However, abortion facilities suspended abortions during 2022 and 2023 due to legal uncertainty about the law.

Wisconsin’s Democratic governor is pro-abortion and refuses to enforce the 1849 law, which plainly prohibits abortions.

In July 2023, a Dane County judge ruled that the 1849 law, which prohibits “intentionally destroy[ing] the life of an unborn child,” was not an abortion ban because its language did not specifically use the word “abortion” (despite the word appearing elsewhere in the law), and applies only to violence against pregnant women that happens to harm their babies. Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin resumed committing abortions in in September.

“Medical emergency,” as is currently the case in Wisconsin law, refers to a condition that would “necessitate the immediate abortion of her pregnancy to avert her death or for which a 24-hour delay in performance or inducement of an abortion will create serious risk of substantial and irreversible impairment of one or more of the woman’s major bodily functions.”

RELATED: Wisconsin prosecutor appeals judge’s ruling claiming 1849 state law doesn’t ban abortion

Vos said he wants stricter abortion laws but also does not want the topic of killing preborn babies to come up during every election.

“I think it’s better than current law, and I think that’s what we have to look at. I want to save as many unborn children as we can. The current law allows 20 weeks,” Vos previously told WISN. “That is way beyond the national and international norm. I would prefer for us to be more restrictive but also have the people of Wisconsin be the ones to say. Let’s put the decision in their hands and make a final decision so we don’t have every campaign be about abortion.”

While the proposed Wisconsin law would potentially move the statutory prohibitions on abortion, it would do little to protect preborn babies from being killed in the womb.

In 2021, 88% of abortions were committed on babies before weeks 13 to 15, according to the state’s abortion report. This means a 14-week abortion ban, if actually implemented, would prevent at most 10% of abortions. The 2020 report and 2019 report show almost identical numbers.

There were at least 6,579 babies reported as being killed through legal abortion in 2021, according to the state’s report.

There will be a legislative hearing today to discuss the bill. Vice President Kamala Harris is also in the state as part of the White House’s “Reproductive Freedoms Tour.”

The Biden-Harris administration has regularly sought to promote abortion and make it legal through all nine months of pregnancy, including attempting to use an emergency medical care law to force abortion onto all 50 states. The administration has also sought to remove prohibitions on mailing dangerous abortion drugs to individuals and created a military abortion travel fund by writing a memo and ignoring federal law.

RELATED: Liberal Nebraska Republican looks to weaken state’s 12-week abortion ban

Share











