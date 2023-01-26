Wisconsin school postpones ‘family friendly’ drag show after facing public scrutiny

MADISON, Wisconsin (LifeSiteNews) – A high school in Wisconsin is postponing a planned drag show after conservatives on social media raised awareness of the event, claiming that the public scrutiny has become a “safety” issue.

Earlier this month, Libs of TikTok, a popular account that tracks and highlights examples of left-wing extremism particularly in education, highlighted a Madison East High School newsletter advertising a “family friendly” drag show originally slated for January 19 that was intended to “celebrate, affirm, and support EHS students and staff in our LGBTQIA+ as well as our larger school community.

This was written by a drag queen. The purpose of drag for kids is to teach them to live queerly and introduce queer pedagogy. This is what @MMSDschools and @MadisonEastHS are pushing onto students.https://t.co/baeLNvThxR pic.twitter.com/1j20MqVin7 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 5, 2023

The Daily Cardinal reported that aftere the post, which garnered significant state and national attention, Madison Metropolitan School District spokesperson Timothy LeMonds said the drag show would be postponed due to threatening messages the school allegedly received and its inability to adequately coordinate security with local law enforcement.

“Even more concerning was what we were seeing being said on social media,” LeMonds claimed. “Everything collectively just rose the security level quite dramatically. Now we’re talking about folks who are calling for protest and disruption outside the borders of Wisconsin.”

Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty attorney Dan Lennington called the drag show “Exhibit A for school choice, why we promote parents’ rights and transparency.”

“Just for some perspective about priorities at Madison East, only 32% of students are proficient in English and 23% proficient in Math,” he added. “Of African American students at East, 71% are ‘below basic’ in English and 85% in Math. All this for [about] $16k of tax dollars per student per year.”

In recent years, drag has emerged as one of LGBT activists’ favored tools for exposing and acclimating children to the concepts of gender fluidity and sexual experimentation, via “family-friendly” drag shows at schools and community events, and particularly Drag Queen Story Hour (DQSH), a series of events in which crossdressers read books to children, often at public libraries.

DQSH organizers admit that the concept is intended to “captur[e] the imagination and play of the gender fluidity of childhood,” give “kids glamorous, positive, and unabashedly queer role models” in a space where they “are able to see people who defy rigid gender restrictions,” and be molded into “bright lights of change in their communities.”

Many of these events have exposed children to sexually charged performances and drag queens who range from X-rated performers in their day jobs to convicted pedophiles and prostitutes, as well as distributed materials promoting sexual promiscuity, including condoms.

Share











