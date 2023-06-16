With cutting satire, Tucker Carlson presents case for why the US may already be a dictatorship

Given the arrest of a primary political rival, the massive surveillance state, censorship, the murder, abuse and intimidation of dissenters, and much more, the former cable news titan parodies the left who insist all is normal.

(LifeSiteNews) – Mocking leftist protests to the contrary, Tucker Carlson laid out the case on Thursday evening for why the Joe Biden presidency represents the final stages of transforming the United States into a full-fledged dictatorship during the latest installment of his new show on Twitter.

With sharp satire, Carlson compared Joe Biden, his administration, and the legacy media with dictatorships from around the world. This included the common corruption in arresting the dictator’s principle political rivals, their enriching of their family selling political influence, the thwarting of large protests through murder (Ashli Babbitt) and intimidation (SWAT-type raids and draconian treatment of political dissenters), censorship, comprehensive surveillance and a focus on destroying parental rights over their children.

Ep. 4 Wannabe Dictator pic.twitter.com/MDcs5g0gxB — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) June 15, 2023

In covering the Biden administration’s indictment of the Republican frontrunner for president on Tuesday evening, Fox News projected two live video feeds of Biden and former President Donald Trump making respective addresses with a banner at the bottom of the screen saying, “WANNABE DICTATOR SPEAKS AT THE WHITE HOUSE AFTER HAVING HIS POLITICAL RIVAL ARRESTED.”

After only 27 seconds the banner was taken down, but Carlson revealed that the producer who put the banner on the screen was scolded by “the women who run the network,” and though he was “one of the most capable people in the building,” he resigned less than 24 hours later and was asked to leave immediately.

The liberal outcry against the banner did not subside with commentators demanding Fox News have its broadcasting license rescinded, and Alexander Vindman, whom Carlson described as “the perennial MSNBC guest and full-time Ukraine promoter,” suggested the American Forces Network pull Fox News from their channel offerings to U.S. troops and their families abroad, stating, “It is absolutely unacceptable for American Forces Network to carry programming that directly (spuriously) attacks the Commander-in-Chief of American Armed Forces.”

“In other words, Joe Biden must ban all criticism of himself because that’s what non-dictators do,” Carlson quipped.

In recent years, the former Fox News host, who built the highest-rated cable news show in history, seems to have gained insight about how to identify the fundamental priorities of the establishment. When one discovers what language, ideas and concepts are impermissible to say, an overwhelming “hysterical” response against them from the left will indicate their priorities.

For the 27-second ‘wannabe dictator’ banner, the “Democrats were very, very angry,” Carlson observed. “But why were they angry? If the banner on Fox was false, why the hysteria?”

“Calling Joe Biden a ‘wannabe dictator,’ that stung! So, you’ve got to wonder — if you’re being honest with yourself — is Joe Biden [actually] a wannabe dictator?” he asked.

After showing the non-response to a question on this banner at the White House press briefing on Wednesday, Carlson mocked, “Oh, no comment necessary. Of course, Joe Biden’s not a ‘wannabe dictator!’ Just because he’s trying to put the other candidate in prison for the rest of his life, for a crime he himself committed, doesn’t mean he has a totalitarian impulse. C’mon! That’s absurd! It takes a lot more than jailing your political rivals to earn the title, ‘wannabe dictator.’”

“It is not a small thing to be a ‘wannabe dictator.’ It’s quite a process. There are a lot of steps,” the former television host parodied.

“First off, there is the money. The one thing that all dictators have in common is they enrich themselves and their families, their tribe, even as the countries they govern grow steadily poorer and more desperate,” he said. “They take kickbacks from businesses and from other dictators [and] they use the official functions of their government to funnel cash to themselves.”

READ: China has bought and paid for Joe Biden and his entire family

Furthermore, “in a dictatorship, it’s no longer possible to fight injustice” Carlson continued. “People can’t gather in large numbers to protest the rule of the dictator. If they try that, they’ll be arrested by the state security services even years after the fact: A visit from men in body armor at the breakfast table. That happens.”

READ: Frontline Doctor: FBI ‘broke down my door’ in swat team raid of 20 men

“And if citizens persist in believing they can gather in groups to protest, they may be shot to death, a bullet to the throat!” he said. “And then, just to make the humiliation complete, to make the lesson gin clear to everyone else watching, their relatives can be arrested for daring to complain that their children were killed for complaining! That actually happens in some places. Ask Ashli Babbitt’s mother. Here she is in handcuffs,” he said introducing a video clip of Micki Witthoeft’s arrest.

READ: New documentary on Jan. 6 alleges egregious crimes by police, including murder, entrapment

“‘So don’t be like Ashli Babbitt’s mother, much less like poor Ashli Babbitt. She’s dead now.’ That’s the message a wannabe dictator would send,” he continued.

“And by the way, it’s not just public protests that would be banned in a dictatorship. You wouldn’t be allowed to complain from your own home,” Carlson explained. “Unauthorized opinions expressed on the internet would be censored. Go too far, press too deep, tell too much truth, [and they’ll] just erase your opinions. They have no choice really. It’s a matter, as they say, of ‘trust and safety. You must trust the leader or else you will jeopardize his safety.’”

READ: Twitter Files journalist Matt Taibbi warns of the emerging ‘censorship-industrial complex’

“Nothing really can jeopardize his safety at this point. The leader has nuclear weapons, and you don’t. He’ll remind you of that from time to time. In any case, you are in the process of being disarmed anyway, along with everyone else who has shown questionable loyalty to the leader,” he said.

BIDEN: You’ll need F-15’s and nuclear weapons to take on the government pic.twitter.com/dAZ0yeaq2y — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 23, 2021

Furthermore, “the wannabe dictator” exercises profound surveillance over the population. “He knows everything. Technology has made him all seeing,” Carlson continued. “A report in Wired magazine just this week revealed that the highly non-dictatorial Biden administration is busy tracking the phones of millions of Americans without their knowledge and without bothering to get a warrant.”

“And at the same time, this same non-dictatorial administration is stockpiling a massive trove of damaging information about these same Americans to be used at some point, we are sure, for entirely noble purposes.”

“So, the administration now knows everything: where you spend your days, who you talk to, what you think, your porn habits. Not a big deal,” he said.

“The administration already knows what you buy, of course, because they have leaned on the big banks to turn over your confidential credit card information. Not because anyone here is a ‘wannabe dictator,’ to be clear, but just because it’s nice to have that information,” Carlson derided. “It’s all totally normal. It’s not a dictatorship. Okay?”

After a sarcastic demonstration on how the U.S. legacy media protects Biden like the state-run media of North Korea protected dictator Kim Il Sung, Carlson said, “And by the way, if Joe Biden was a wannabe dictator, he’d have the family to match. All dictators do. Saddam Hussein had Uday and Qusay Hussein. They were princelings who lived above the law, indulging their most decadent fantasies with total confidence they would be never held to account by the police. As the sons of a dictator, they knew they could do exactly what they wanted. And so that’s what they did.”

“There’s no one like that around Joe Biden. He doesn’t have weird sex scandals at the heart of his family [that] no one in the media will ever talk about,” he remarked showing scandalous photos from Hunter Biden’s laptop. “He doesn’t have a ne’er do well former nightclub owning brother who’s made a living for 30 years by being related to him. Not at all. That’s dictator stuff.”

“If he was a dictator Biden’s speeches would look like Nuremberg rallies, a blood red backdrop, armed soldiers by his side, screaming about crushing his eternal enemies,” he explained.

“Honestly, Biden did come close to that one time last September at a speech in Philadelphia. But it wasn’t in any sense ‘dictatory.’ It was necessary. As MSNBC assured us at the time, ‘Biden aimed to showcase his faith in the military apparatus and its ability to back the Democratic order.’ See? It was about democracy, not dictatorship. No cause for alarm. He is not a dictator,” Carlson quipped.

“A dictator would stockpile ammunition for his own bureaucrats, including his tax collectors. He’d redefine the legal code to make disloyalty to the regime the most serious crime. He’d claim dominion over the most intimate parts of his citizens’ lives. He’d define what attitudes they were allowed to have about sex and religion and how to raise their families. He would, even in his final grandiose stage of dictatorship, claim ownership of their children,” he said.

READ: Biden reiterates minors ‘are all our kids’ while defending ‘transgender’ mutilation

“That’s Joe Biden, our nation’s father. And this, ladies and gentlemen, is now his fatherland. Just don’t call it a dictatorship, or we’ll have to issue a statement disavowing you,” Carlson concluded.

In March, former President Donald Trump identified the neoconservatives, who have a heavy presence in the Biden administration, as the driving force not only behind Washington’s endless war agenda, but also the transforming of the United States into “a third-world dictatorship.”

According to retired congressman and former presidential candidate Ron Paul, the neoconservatives are ideological heirs of early Bolshevik terrorist Leon Trotsky in believing in “permanent revolution, violent as well as intellectual,” in advancing an American Empire, through “hard politics,” and that “lying is necessary” to achieve their objectives. They also support aggressive “imperialism” to enforce a “progressive” agenda on other nations and “using American might to force” the implementation of these objectives.

RELATED:

Tucker Carlson: Trump indicted for rejecting ‘the neocon war agenda,’ betrayed by Pence and Pompeo

Naomi Wolf: We are at the final stage before tyrannical leaders ‘crush democracy’

Biden has declared war on conservative Christians

FBI raid on pro-life dad Mark Houck: Part of the Biden admin’s terror campaign against conservative Christians

New Tucker Carlson documentary challenges mainstream media’s narrative on January 6

Share











