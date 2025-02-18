With just 5 words, former NFL player Ben Watson masterfully schools Andrew Tate about true manhood

Super Bowl winner and outspoken Christian Ben Watson destroyed Andrew Tate’s false view of manhood with just five words and a picture of his beautiful large family.

(LifeSiteNews) — After Andrew Tate – a social media influencer who promotes a false view of “hypermasculinity” to his young male following – declared on X “If all your children come from one woman you are not a conquerer”; former NFL Ben Watson masterfully schooled Tate, proving him wrong with just five words and a picture of his beautiful large family.

“Indeed,” responded Watson, renowned for his pro-life, pro-marriage, and pro-family views, “More than a conqueror.”

Watson’s X post proved to be more popular than Tate’s, garnering over 30,000 “likes” to Tate’s 28,000, despite the fact that Tate has over 10 million followers on X.

When someone asked Tate, “How many wives is recommended then?” Tate snarked, “Wife? Lol.”

Tate’s version of sexuality “is a pre-Christian view of sexuality,” explained LifeSiteNews’ Jonathon van Maren in 2023. “The view of sexuality he is putting forward would be the ancient Roman view of sexuality, ancient Roman or ancient Greek.”

Even though Tate is “putting forward [his worldview] under the guise of Christianity,” he is a “self-described pimp who made all of his millions running porn sites.”

Tate describes himself in his X profile as “Unmatched perspicacity coupled with sheer indefatigability makes me a feared opponent in any realm of human endeavour.”

Apparently he has met his match in Watson, who showed Tate to be easily defeated with simple truth.

Watson, who is also an author, enjoyed a successful 16-year career in the NFL. In 2005, he was a member of the Super Bowl-winning New England Patriots.

“Sexuality, by means of which man and woman give themselves to one another through the acts which are proper and exclusive to spouses, is not something simply biological, but concerns the innermost being of the human person as such,” the Catechism of the Catholic Church teaches. “It is realized in a truly human way only if it is an integral part of the love by which a man and woman commit themselves totally to one another until death.”

The Catechism also states:

“Holy Scripture affirms that man and woman were created for one another: ‘It is not good that the man should be alone.’ The woman, ‘flesh of his flesh,’ his equal, his nearest in all things, is given to him by God as a ‘helpmate’; she thus represents God from whom comes our help. ‘Therefore a man leaves his father and his mother and cleaves to his wife, and they become one flesh.’”

“In marriage God unites them in such a way that, by forming ‘one flesh,’ they can transmit human life: ‘Be fruitful and multiply, and fill the earth’,” the Catechism of the Catholic Church adds.

Share











