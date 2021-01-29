News

Without evidence, AOC accuses Ted Cruz of attempted murder for objecting to vote fraud

Previously, Cruz had reached out to Ocasio-Cortez, agreeing with her critique of a stock trading app's decision 'to block retail investors from purchasing stock while hedge funds are freely able to trade the stock as they see fit.'
Fri Jan 29, 2021 - 3:42 pm EST
Featured Image
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) Ståle Grut / Flickr
Calvin Freiburger
WASHINGTON, D.C., January 29, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York forcefully rejected the spirit of “unity” some members of her party claim to be pursuing this week in responding to an olive branch by Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas by accusing him of trying to have her killed.

An unusual stock market controversy has erupted in recent days over shares for the troubled retail chain GameStop after, as PJ Media’s Megan Fox put it, “a bunch of Redditors with $600 stimulus checks outsmarted Wall Street hedge-fund managers” and boosted the company’s share price from $6 to almost $500 in two days. In response, the stock trading app Robinhood blocked users from being able to trade GameStop.

Ocasio-Cortez tweeted Thursday that Robinhood’s actions were “unacceptable” and warranted federal investigation. Cruz tweeted that he “fully agree[d].”

But Ocasio-Cortez rejected the olive branch, demanding that Cruz resign for “trying to get me killed”:

While a Texas man has been charged with posting death threats against the congresswoman, there is no evidence linking him to Cruz, who has neither explicitly nor implicitly advocated violence of any kind against his colleagues. The sole basis for the charge is that Cruz objected to the certification of the 2020 presidential election unless an audit was conducted to investigate concerns of vote fraud affecting the outcome in several states.

Democrats and their allies in the press have tried to convince the public that raising concerns about election integrity is partly to blame for the Jan. 6 riot on Capitol Hill, the centerpiece of which is their impeachment drive against former President Donald Trump.

“There’s a lot of partisan anger and rage among Democrats, and it’s not healthy for our country and it’s certainly not conducive to healing or unity,” Cruz told The Daily Wire Thursday in response to Ocasio-Cortez’s accusation. “But everyone has to decide how they want to interact with others.”

The Federalist reports that Republican Sen. Mike Lee of Utah and Rep. Chip Roy of Texas are circulating letters in their respective chambers urging that Ocasio-Cortez be censured for her attack on Cruz.

“I believe that, as a conference, we should immediately and publicly call on her to retract her statement and apologize,” Lee wrote. “If she refuses to do so — and perhaps even if she doesn’t — I think she should be admonished or censured by the House.”

