Without evidence, AOC accuses Ted Cruz of attempted murder for objecting to vote fraud

Big Tech is censoring us. Subscribe to our email list and bookmark LifeSiteNews.com to continue getting our news. Subscribe now.

WASHINGTON, D.C., January 29, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York forcefully rejected the spirit of “unity” some members of her party claim to be pursuing this week in responding to an olive branch by Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas by accusing him of trying to have her killed.

An unusual stock market controversy has erupted in recent days over shares for the troubled retail chain GameStop after, as PJ Media’s Megan Fox put it, “a bunch of Redditors with $600 stimulus checks outsmarted Wall Street hedge-fund managers” and boosted the company’s share price from $6 to almost $500 in two days. In response, the stock trading app Robinhood blocked users from being able to trade GameStop.

Ocasio-Cortez tweeted Thursday that Robinhood’s actions were “unacceptable” and warranted federal investigation. Cruz tweeted that he “fully agree[d].”

This is unacceptable.



We now need to know more about @RobinhoodApp’s decision to block retail investors from purchasing stock while hedge funds are freely able to trade the stock as they see fit.



As a member of the Financial Services Cmte, I’d support a hearing if necessary. https://t.co/4Qyrolgzyt — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 28, 2021

But Ocasio-Cortez rejected the olive branch, demanding that Cruz resign for “trying to get me killed”:

I am happy to work with Republicans on this issue where there’s common ground, but you almost had me murdered 3 weeks ago so you can sit this one out.



Happy to work w/ almost any other GOP that aren’t trying to get me killed.



In the meantime if you want to help, you can resign. https://t.co/4mVREbaqqm — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 28, 2021

You haven’t even apologized for the serious physical + mental harm you contributed to from Capitol Police & custodial workers to your own fellow members of Congress.



In the meantime, you can get off my timeline & stop clout-chasing. Thanks.



Happy to work with other GOP on this. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 28, 2021

While a Texas man has been charged with posting death threats against the congresswoman, there is no evidence linking him to Cruz, who has neither explicitly nor implicitly advocated violence of any kind against his colleagues. The sole basis for the charge is that Cruz objected to the certification of the 2020 presidential election unless an audit was conducted to investigate concerns of vote fraud affecting the outcome in several states.

Democrats and their allies in the press have tried to convince the public that raising concerns about election integrity is partly to blame for the Jan. 6 riot on Capitol Hill, the centerpiece of which is their impeachment drive against former President Donald Trump.

— Article continues below Petition —

Show Petition Text 0 have signed the petition. Let's get to 1 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

“There’s a lot of partisan anger and rage among Democrats, and it’s not healthy for our country and it’s certainly not conducive to healing or unity,” Cruz told The Daily Wire Thursday in response to Ocasio-Cortez’s accusation. “But everyone has to decide how they want to interact with others.”

The Federalist reports that Republican Sen. Mike Lee of Utah and Rep. Chip Roy of Texas are circulating letters in their respective chambers urging that Ocasio-Cortez be censured for her attack on Cruz.

“I believe that, as a conference, we should immediately and publicly call on her to retract her statement and apologize,” Lee wrote. “If she refuses to do so — and perhaps even if she doesn’t — I think she should be admonished or censured by the House.”