Woke Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot loses re-election in landslide

The far-left Democrat placed a distant third in Chicago's mayoral election on Wednesday.

CHICAGO (LifeSiteNews) — On Tuesday, pro-abortion and openly homosexual Lori Lightfoot lost re-election for mayor of Chicago.

The far-left Democrat placed third with a significantly lower percentage of votes than her opponents, Paul Vallas and Brandon Johnson, who will advance to an April 4 runoff election. Both candidates are members of the Democratic Party and support abortion, claiming it is part of women’s “healthcare.”

Lightfoot emerged from the race with 88,046 votes compared to Johnson’s 104,485 and Vallas’ 173,753. A Chicago mayor has not lost re-election in 40 years.

Throughout her single four-year term, the controversial politician proved to be relentlessly pro-abortion as well as a staunch advocate for the LGBT agenda and the experimental COVID-19 vaccines.

In 2021, Lightfoot’s vaccine mandate led to dozens of school bus drivers quitting their jobs, leaving nearly 1,000 students with disabilities to find alternate transportation. Shortly after, she suspended pay for 21 Chicago police officers who refused to take the shots. A vaccine passport system was also put in place for citizens ages five and older, requiring proof of vaccination to enter most places of public accommodation.

Lightfoot in May 2022 announced a $500,000 investment to assist women in killing their unborn babies, funding intended to cover costs of transportation, lodging, and the murder itself. Following the historic overturning of Roe v. Wade, the self-proclaimed lesbian fumed over the ruling, shouting, “f*** Clarence Thomas.”

More recently, the Chicago city council passed the “Bodily Autonomy Sanctuary City Ordinance,” declaring the Windy City a “sanctuary” for those seeking abortion and “gender transitions.” The motion prohibits government agencies and individuals from assisting in the enforcement of any out-of-state laws regarding women and gender-confused people traveling out of their home states to obtain abortion or mutilating surgery and drugs.

After conceding the loss, Lightfoot told reporters that “of course” it had been an unfair election because “I’m a black woman in America.” However, conservatives have pointed out that the loss is evidence of Lightfoot’s failure to take care of the citizens entrusted to her leadership and guidance.

Daily Wire co-founder and commentator Ben Shapiro discussed the botched re-election on March 1, calling Lightfoot the “Smeagol of American politics” and arguing that progressive policies are tearing down cities across the nation.

Chicago has now ousted Lori Lightfoot, the intersectional Sméagol who has used her race and sexual orientation as both sword and shield for her garbage policies. pic.twitter.com/nkslfLpU9r — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) March 1, 2023

Shapiro described her as a “hypocrite,” “lockdown fanatic,” and “off-putting emissary of wokeness,” all of which he credits for her lost election.

“Hopefully she is the first of many,” he continued. “Left-wing policy has wrecked America’s major cities, and it’s time the chickens came home to roost.”

RELATED

No surprise: Far-left Chicago mayor faces multiple ethics investigations

US bishop: Vulgar language of pro-abortion politicians shows us their message is ‘from the gutter’

Chicago’s school LGBT grooming scandal is a wake-up call for America

Share











