Woke Jesuit high school sued over secret plan to admit female students

Jesuit High School's plan to admit girls after six decades of all-boys education has roiled the local Catholic community in Sacramento, California.

(LifeSiteNews) — “All of my kids went to Catholic high schools, except for my son who went to Jesuit.”

The dad joke has been making the rounds in Sacramento, California, where Jesuit High School’s plan to admit girls after six decades of all-boys education has roiled the local Catholic community. A lawsuit aimed at blocking the school from going co-ed next year was filed in Sacramento Superior Court on July 17. LifeSiteNews sent the school multiple requests for comment but has not received a reply.

Deeper problems with what students are being taught at Jesuit High reflect a broader rot within the global Jesuit order. The Society of Jesus has for years prioritized social justice and progressive ideology over fidelity to traditional Catholic teaching.

Following the death of George Floyd in police custody in 2020, Jesuit parents working from home due to COVID-19 lockdowns got a close look at their sons’ lesson plans under remote learning. Many were shocked by the focus on systemic racism and “white privilege.” Students were also encouraged to question their gender identities and to use preferred pronouns, bowing to the woke fixation on “intersectionality.” Oppressors and the oppressed were everywhere.

“Concerned Parents, Alumni and Donors of Jesuit High School” soon formed to push back against the replacement of authentic Catholicism with the new religion of DEI. The Sacramento group set up the Faith Not Race website, joining forces with parents across the country “to correct the wayward direction of once proudly Catholic schools and counter the forces of secular radicalism.”

The website describes fruitless efforts by the Concerned Parents group to persuade Jesuit High’s lay leadership to kill the woke agenda, as well as a similarly unsuccessful appeal to the bishop of the Diocese of Sacramento. A canonical petition seeking a correction of the bishop’s inaction was eventually submitted to the Vatican’s Dicastery for Culture and Education.

READ: American Jesuits have betrayed the faith for woke political activism

Concerned Parents also raised the alarm about the mandatory English literature curriculum at Xavier College Preparatory, a coeducational Jesuit high school in Palm Desert, California. Books featuring sexually explicit content and sexual violence triggered an investigation by the Diocese of San Bernardino, but the material was vigorously defended by Xavier Prep’s president-principal, Chris Alling.

Alling moved to Sacramento to become president of Jesuit High in July 2023. Less than a year earlier, the school had announced that, based on a recently completed enrollment study, “Jesuit remains committed to its existing all-boys Catholic educational model.”

Yet on a Saturday evening in October 2025, barely a month into the new school year, Alling emailed the school community with bombshell news.

The school’s mission since 1963 of forming boys into “Men for Others for the Greater Glory of God” was being fundamentally changed. Jesuit would begin admitting girls under a “co-divisional” model in the fall of 2027.

Under the plan, boys and girls would take separate core classes for the first three years and combined classes as seniors. Electives, extracurricular activities, and most other aspects of high school life would be fully co-ed.

High-powered opposition to the decision quickly emerged, reflecting Jesuit’s elite reputation. The leafy campus sprawls across 53 acres of prime real estate near the American River, and the school is a perennial sports powerhouse. Annual tuition is $20,100 and virtually all graduates go on to college or university. Enrollment capacity is 1,100, though the school had 929 students during the 2025–2026 school year.

Comstock’s, a Sacramento business magazine, ran an opinion piece last January by Kyriakos Tsakopoulos titled “Why an All-Boys Mission Still Matters at Jesuit High School.” Tsakopoulos graduated from Jesuit in 1989 and sits on the Hillsdale College Board of Trustees. His father founded a prominent land development company, while his sister is California’s lieutenant governor.

“Over 12,000 alumni, now entrepreneurs, developers, builders, soldiers, teachers, judges, attorneys, physicians, fathers and husbands, stand as a living testament to Jesuit’s decades of success,” according to Tsakopoulos. He questioned the school’s stated rationale of financial necessity for the sudden shift to mixed-gender education.

“No comprehensive, independent financial study that warrants the change was done,” Tsakopoulos wrote. “No broad appeal to alumni was made, despite an exemplary and generous history that has quickly funded chapels, stadium lights and scholarships for decades.”

A five-page open letter circulated in March amplified calls for Jesuit’s leaders to reconsider their plan to admit girls in 2027. It was signed by Tsakopoulos, two alumni parents, seven major donors, and 19 former members of the school’s lay Board of Trustees. One alumni parent is a partner at a top Sacramento law firm; the other belongs to a family that owns one of the largest supermarket chains in the western United States.

The letter’s signers noted they have collectively contributed more than $100 million to charities in the Sacramento region, including millions to Jesuit High. They said nearly $10 million had been pledged to preserve the school’s single-sex identity and proposed “an independent feasibility study—funded entirely by alumni—to evaluate whether ending Jesuit’s all-boys model was truly unavoidable.”

READ: What do Jesuits believe today? Their woke parish websites provide clues

Alling and the board declined the offer. Both are now named as defendants, along with the school itself, in the lawsuit filed earlier this month. The plaintiff is a group calling itself Men for Others, made up of former board members, parents of current students, students, donors, and supporters.

The 24-page complaint alleges breach of fiduciary duty, fraud, and negligent misrepresentation, and asks the court to void the board’s decision to admit girls.

The suit argues that parents would not have enrolled their sons at Jesuit, and donors would not have contributed money, had they known of the school’s intention to go co-ed. It also claims Alling and his allies on the board concealed their plans until the terms of board members who favored the existing model expired in June 2025.

“The duty of loyalty demanded that these plans be disclosed when they were developed, not kept secret and then sprung on the [newly seated] Board to enact Alling’s preferred policy once those who would have protected Jesuit’s mission were out the door,” the complaint states.

Sacramento’s Jesuit parish, St. Ignatius Loyola, is known for its focus on a “social justice ministry.” The liberal congregation actively embraced the 2023–2024 Synod on Synodality, an ongoing Vatican-led process that critics argue seeks to conform the Catholic Church to secular modern norms.

St. Ignatius issued a synodal report in March 2024 capturing the views of 170 parishioners on the Church’s future direction. They called for greater inclusion of “LGBTQ+” and divorced Catholics, along with expanded leadership roles for women, including ordination. One respondent voiced concern about “the return of Mass in Latin.” Another was disappointed that “critics of Pope Francis are disrespectful.”

Ironically, there are almost no Jesuits left at Jesuit High School today. That’s unsurprising given the profound decline of the Society of Jesus, due largely to the order’s decades-long shift toward doctrinal heterodoxy and leftist politics.

The Jesuits reportedly threatened to leave the school altogether in early 2021, amid the groundswell of parental opposition to the neo-Marxist classroom content that had been recently exposed. The alumni chaplain, according to individuals present, delivered an ultimatum to the assembled board: drop the parent-requested inquiry into the non-Catholic curriculum or the order would pull out. The board’s planned meeting with parents never took place.

The Men for Others lawsuit might succeed in preventing up to 200 girls from enrolling at Jesuit High next year. But the best way to restore truly Catholic education, whether co-ed or boys only, would be to end the Jesuit connection and rename the school.



Robert Jenkins is a Catholic writer living in Sacramento, California.

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