‘Woke no longer!’ Trump touts victories over DEI in address to Congress

The U.S. president highlighted the federal government's recognition of only two genders, the Department of Government Efficiency, immigration, border policies and negotiations to end the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

(LifeSiteNews) — Touting a “mandate” from the American people, President Donald Trump defended what he called his “common sense revolution” during his address to Congress on Tuesday night.

Trump’s speech highlighted many of the executive orders he has signed since being sworn in, including the federal government’s recognition of only two genders — male and female — and his banning of gender-confused persons from playing in women’s sports.

“We’ve ended the tyranny of so-called diversity, equity, and inclusion policies all across the entire federal government,” Trump thundered to applause. “Our country will be woke no longer!”

Trump drew attention to a young woman named Payton McNabb in the gallery to emphasize his point. Her volleyball career ended after suffering serious injuries from a high-speed spike hit by a male competitor.

Trump also told the story of a mom in the gallery named January Littlejohn whose child was secretly transitioned into the opposite gender at school.

“America must stop telling children the ‘lie’ that they are trapped in the wrong body,” Trump said. “Our message to every child in America is that you are perfect exactly the way God made you.”

While Democrats sat idly by for most of the evening, Texas Congressman Al Green made a scene at the outset and was removed from the chamber for refusing to sit down and stop shouting.

A small number of female Democrat lawmakers showed up in pink outfits to protest Trump policies that are “impacting women.” Social media users noted that every Democrat in the Senate voted against a bill this week that would keep “transgender” males out of girls’ sports.

Trump also highlighted the work of the Department of Government Efficiency, which is headed by Elon Musk. Commenting that “we are draining the swamp,” he read a list of pro-LGBT initiatives the U.S. had been funding overseas that have since been axed.

Much of Trump’s speech was spent on the issue of immigration. He repeated his desire to have tougher border polices due to the “criminals and gang members” who enter the U.S. illegally. Calling for “law and order,” he praised the work of border czar Tom Homan and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem while blaming the “failed” Biden administration and Democrat-run “sanctuary cities” for needless deaths.

Trump admonished the Biden administration for its “insane” border policies and the “economic catastrophe and inflation nightmare” it left behind. We have “ended weaponized government” and are “restoring true democracy,” Trump said.

Over an hour into the speech, Trump heralded the work of his newly named Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. He said “there’s something wrong” given that autism rates have skyrocketed in recent decades and said Kennedy is the man who will figure it out. .

Turning to foreign policy, Trump reiterated his plan to retake the Panama Canal and his desire for Greenland to ally with the United States.

Trump also spoke about the Middle East and the Ukraine-Russia conflict. Hitting a somber tone, he lamented the war’s continuation and the deaths that have occurred there.

He then read a snippet from a note from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky about his desire to strike a peace deal that includes a mineral deal.

Trump said he has also received “strong signals” that Russia is “ready for peace.”

“Wouldn’t that be beautiful,” he said to applause while stating, “It’s time to stop this madness. It’s time to halt the killing … if you want to end wars, you have to talk to both sides.”

Trump closed the evening by speaking about the failed assassination attempt on his life last year.

“I was saved by God to make America great again,” he said.

