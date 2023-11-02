Woman suffers cervical bleeding at notorious Ohio late-term abortion facility: 911 call

Another ambulance was called last week to Women’s Med Dayton, run by partial-birth abortionist Martin Haskell, who has given $100,000 in support of a radical pro-abortion amendment in Ohio.

DAYTON, Ohio (LifeSiteNews) — Last week saw another ambulance called to the facility of a notorious partial-birth abortion pioneer who has given $100,000 to the effort to enshrine abortion “rights” in the Ohio Constitution, underscoring the dangers to women as well as their babies in store if the ballot initiative prevails next week.

Cincinnati Right to Life obtained the audio of a 911 call requesting an ambulance to Women’s Med Dayton on October 25, to transport a 33-year-old woman suffering cervical bleeding after a “difficult” and “complicated procedure.” The dispatcher asked for elaboration multiple times, but the caller appeared unwilling to get more specific than “bleeding.”

Women’s Med is run by Martin Haskell, who has been credited with inventing the partial-birth abortion procedure. The center has a history of patient injuries and medical violations; CRTL notes that just last month, the Ohio Department of Health released its annual Abortion report for 2022, which found that Montgomery County (of which Dayton is the county seat) was home to more abortions than other metropolitan areas in the Buckeye State, such as Cincinnati, Cleveland, and Columbus.

“For decades, Dayton Right to Life has been alarming the community of this facility’s medical care transgressions. Year after year, women are hospitalized and babies die at the hands of their abortionists.” said Cincinnati RTL executive director Margie Christie. “If abortion is healthcare, why does this facility not follow medical best practices and share medical details with the emergency personnel? If the staff dialed 911, why are they asking for transport services? Is it a true medical emergency or just ‘transportation,’ as the office caller claims?”

Last month, it was revealed that Haskell made a $100,000 donation in March to the campaign for Issue 1, the proposed Right to Reproductive Freedom with Protections for Health and Safety Amendment which would guarantee a “right” to make “personal reproductive” decisions, “including but not limited to decisions on contraception, fertility treatment, continuing one’s own pregnancy, miscarriage care, and abortion,” which the state “shall not, directly or indirectly, burden, penalize, prohibit, interfere with, or discriminate against.”

According to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, the amendment would go far beyond even the Roe v. Wade status quo and block prohibitions on partial-birth and dismemberment abortions, allow abortionists to target disabled babies, and end parental consent requirements for abortion as well as minors’ contraception, sterilization, and “gender transition” decisions.

“Clearly this is another reason to stop Issue 1,” added Christie. “Women need these current protections in place, now more than ever. Why would we allow these facilities to operate without oversight? Ohioans need to protect women by voting NO on Issue 1.”

Issue 1 is slated to be voted on next week, November 7. For months, pro-life activists have been working to sound the alarm and build opposition to the measure and its ramifications.

The public awareness campaign Protect Women Ohio, for instance, is running a $5 million statewide advertising campaign in hopes of raising awareness of the amendment’s ramifications for gender-confused youth. PWO spokeswoman Amy Natoce has argued that the measure’s true nature is so unpopular that the far-left American Civil Liberties Union “couldn’t even rely on grassroots support to collect signatures” and instead “paid out-of-state signature collectors to lie to Ohioans” about it.

The Archdiocese of Cincinnati has directed each of its parishes to play for Mass-goers a homily by Archbishop Dennis Schnurr urging all Ohio Catholics to vote against the amendment, which he called a “clear threat to human life and dignity.” Last month, clergymen representing 171 religious congregations in Ohio signed a joint letter urging religious Ohioans to oppose Issue 1, which they called “wicked” and warned would be “much harder to reverse than laws which can be changed with each legislative session” if it succeeds.

On October 6, an estimated 5,000 to 6,000 Ohioans descended on the state’s capital for the Ohio March for Life, many brandishing signs specifically calling for Issue 1 to be rejected.

