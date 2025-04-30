Woman shares transgender regret, says she cried after surgery at 14 years old

Claire Abernathy, who therapists and doctors pressured into a mastectomy at 14, says she suffered ‘open sores’ and was left ‘emotionally numb’ due to the mutilating surgery.

(LifeSiteNews) — Alleged medical professionals pushed a 14-year-old girl to have a double mastectomy and present herself as a boy, according to a new documentary.

IW Features (IWF) has an ongoing series called “Identity Crisis,” exploring the medical malpractice of the pro-transgender “healthcare” complex, which often pushes gender-confused kids to get permanently damaging surgeries and take irreversible drugs. Notably, it is an established biological fact that no one can change their gender.

The drugs and surgeries have been linked to suicidality, bone density loss, heart diseases, stroke, cancer, and numerous other medical problems. Puberty blockers can also cause infertility, as would be expected from drugs intended to stop the normal development of the reproductive system.

The series recently profiled the horrifying story of Claire Abernathy, a self-described “tomboyish” girl who therapists and doctors pressured into having both breasts removed at the age of 14 – an eerily similar tale to that of fellow “detransitioner” Chloe Cole. “I feel wronged,” Claire says in the documentary.

Abernathy’s story tells a similar tale to that of other gender-confused teenagers who eventually saw the light and began to work to live comfortably in their own body, despite their gender dysphoria.

“Claire noted that she was first introduced to gender ideology online through Instagram and Tumblr, in addition to a sex education class in middle school where she was taught about the ‘genderbread person,'” the IWF summary states.

Helena Kerschner, another formerly gender-confused girl, previously told Michael Knowles that “Internet communities,” including on Tumblr, pushed her to identify as a boy. Furthermore, social scientists have compiled extensive data indicating that transgender identification is a “social contagion” and driven by peer pressure.

Abernathy said by 12 she considered herself fully a boy. She had been a victim of bullying and sexual abuse and was groomed online by an adult.

Her mom, Carrie Abernathy, said medical professionals did not address underlying mental health issues but rather said if she did not support “transitioning” then her daughter would likely commit suicide. Pro-transgender medical practitioners often use this questionable claim, and in doing so, ignore that there are obviously mental health issues at play if someone will kill themselves if they cannot cross-dress or cut off their breasts. (In fact, transgender surgeries are linked to higher rates of suicidality.)

Carrie said she “was not aware” that her daughter was “socially transitioning” as her school hid it from her.

Claire noted that most individuals with “gender distress” end up desisting within a few years.

However, a “new therapist” “beat down” her parents. “They were told, ‘Your child has a medical condition that only has one treatment,” Claire said.

“They were asked, “Would you have a dead daughter or a living transgender son,” Claire recounts. Pro-transgender therapists regularly use this unscientific claim to coerce parents to chemically and surgically mutilate kids.

The alleged medical experts were eager to start Claire on drugs, as she shares how she started testosterone injections “a week after [her] 14th birthday,” in late 2018.

She said she did not have any emotions when her voice began dropping and she began growing more body hair. Instead of stopping the injections, the medical professionals upped her dosage of selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs).

Soon after, in January 2018, Claire had a “15-minute” consultation to discuss removing her breasts. Carrie said the surgeon’s office provided little communication to her, as the mother.

On June 11, 2018, shortly after her 8th grade graduation, Claire had her surgery. Immediately after, she “cried” and was left “emotionally numb.”

The surgery caused further emotional and physical problems, including “open sores” and “open wounds” on her chest, as well as “numbness and pain” and “liquid coming out” where the “nipple grafts” were. She said the surgeon’s office ignored her concerns for month and then even dismissed her problems during a three-month follow-up appointment.

The surgery did not help her at all, as Claire said she simply went back to trying to identify with new gender “identities,” before coming to realization she was, and always would be, a girl.

The documentary exposes the ongoing problem of gender ideology and its pervasive effects on America’s youth, according to the team behind the series.

“Claire and Carrie Abernathy’s story is becoming far too common,” editor-in-chief Kaylee McGhee White stated in a news release. “Impressionable and vulnerable children, and their parents who are desperate to help them, are being misled deliberately by medical professionals across the country.

“The affirmation-only approach being pushed by these professionals has cost families like the Abernathys greatly, and we’re proud to give them a platform from which to fight back,” White concluded.

