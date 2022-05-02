Woman who jumped on unknown soldier tomb had nothing to do with Freedom Convoy protests, police say

No charges were filed against the protester from Quebec.

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) – Yet another allegation blamed on the Freedom Convoy by mainstream media and politicians — this one involving a woman who was videoed jumping on the Ottawa Tomb of the Unknown Soldier during the protests in February — has been debunked.

Late last week, according to Blacklock’s Reporter, Ottawa Police Service spokesperson Carole Macpherson said that “there was no admitted association to the Freedom Convoy truckers,” with the woman in question.

She also said that the woman caught jumping on the Tomb is not from western Canada, as some had speculated, but “from Québec.”

Police said in a statement Thursday that no charges will be laid against the woman, whose actions caused a media uproar and even prompted House of Commons committee hearings into the matter.

Ottawa Police Service staff wrote that the woman was “spoken to, showed remorse for her actions and police are confident she will not re-offend.” Her name has not been released.

On January 29, the woman in question was filmed standing, briefly, on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, shouting “Freedom.”

The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier is located near Canada’s National War Memorial in Ottawa’s Confederation Square

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau used the video of the woman jumping on the War Memorial as fuel to gain support to go after the Freedom Convoy with a heavy hand.

On January 31, Trudeau said, “Freedom of expression, assembly and association are cornerstones of democracy, but Nazi symbolism, racist imagery, and desecration of war memorials are not.”

Also, Canadian Veterans Affairs Minister Lawrence MacAulay, wrongly blamed the Tomb jumping incident on the Freedom Convoy.

MacAulay said shortly after the woman’s video went viral on February 1, “Everyone has a right to protest in this country but this disrespect shown to the National War Memorial, the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and the National Aboriginal Veterans Monument was completely disgusting.”

Many Canadian mainstream media outlets reported, without verifying who the woman was, that the Freedom Convoy protesters had “desecrated the Tomb” (Ottawa Citizen).

After the incident with the woman at the War Memorial, police erected barricades around the area.

However, only a week or so later, Freedom Convoy protestors removed the barricades around the memorial peacefully while united in prayer. They also cleaned up the area.

Although there were thousands of people near Canada’s Parliament Hill on January 29, those arrested that day police records show, according to Blacklock’s Reporter, had no connections to the Freedom Convoy.

Trudeau enacted the Emergencies Act (EA) on February 14, claiming it was needed to deal with the Freedom Convoy protesters who were demanding an end to all COVID mandates.

As a result, Ottawa police had assistance from multiple police forces in Canada, including the RCMP.

Trudeau revoked the EA on February 23 after protesters had been cleared out.

Many other allegations against the Freedom Convoy have been proven false.

Trudeau claimed the Freedom Convoy protesters were funded by foreign entities with ties to terrorist-linked financing. This reasoning was used as justification for Trudeau to enact the EA against them that included the freezing of hundreds of bank accounts.

Recently, however, a top official with Canada’s Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said there is no evidence of any links to terrorist activity in the funding of the Freedom Convoy.

Ottawa Police also revealed that a second man charged in a deliberate arson attack that occurred near Canada’s parliament in Ottawa in February did not have anything to do with the Freedom Convoy.

Trudeau recently appointed a judge with known ties to the Liberal Party to oversee an inquiry into his government’s invocation of EA that was used to crush the trucker Freedom Convoy in February.

Civil liberties groups, however, have called for an independent public inquiry into Trudeau’s use of the EA.

This past weekend in Ottawa, the Rolling Thunder motorcycle convoy made its way through the city in support of freedom. However, police severely restricted the protesters’ ability to demonstrate.

Share











