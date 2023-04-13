Woman who ‘transitioned’ at 42 calls transgenderism an ‘epidemic’ targeting vulnerable children

On this week's episode of The Van Maren Show, Jonathon speaks with Scott Newgent, a biological woman who 'transitioned' as a 42-year-old but now speaks out about its dangers, especially toward children targeted by the transgender movement.

(LifeSiteNews) — On this week’s episode of The Van Maren Show, Jonathon speaks with “Scott” Newgent, a biological woman who “transitioned” as a 42-year-old but now speaks out about its dangers, especially toward children targeted by the transgender movement.

Newgent says that people are not “born in the wrong body,” calling transgenderism a “choice” and a “creation” that destroys the lives of most people who go through with it.

“I think they’ve catapulted this into an epidemic, honestly, and it’s targeting people in our society that are the most vulnerable,” Newgent says. “They’re told at a very, very young age, at 11 or 12 years old or whatever, that, ‘Hey, you know what? This is not your fault. This is a medical thing and we’re going to get it fixed.’ And so they kind of jump on to that, and then they think that it’s going to help them, and then they get to the end of it and realize that they were just sold a whole bunch of unicorn farts … ”

READ: Unquenchable thirst for profit is driving the manufactured popularity of transgenderism

Newgent cites two “business models” that have facilitated the transgender craze, namely social media influencers and the mainstream media preying on vulnerable children’s desires to belong and to be accepted. There is also financial incentive for the medical-industrial complex to push transgenderism, as they profit handsomely from prescribing certain drugs.

“So these people that are fighting for this don’t understand that they’re fighting for something that is going to make these kids more suicidal seven to 10 years after,” Newgent says. “They don’t understand that these kids are going to have 10 to 15 years of life taken from them, because cross-sex hormones are very, very powerful.”

For much more, listen to this week’s episode of The Van Maren Show with Newgent below:

The Van Maren Show is hosted on numerous platforms, including Spotify, SoundCloud, YouTube, iTunes, and Google Play.

For a full listing of episodes, and to subscribe to various channels, visit our Acast webpage here.

Share











