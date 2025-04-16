Woman’s cure from a rare disease officially recognized as Lourdes’ 72nd miracle

The Lourdes Medical Committee has affirmed Antonietta Raco was cured ‘in an unexpected, complete, lasting and unexplained manner according to medical knowledge.’

(LifeSiteNews) — A woman’s cure from a rare neuromuscular disease was recognized as the 72nd miracle of Lourdes on Wednesday.

NEW: Today the 72nd miracle of Lourdes, the curing of Antonietta Raco from Primary Lateral Sclerosis in 2009, was announced as recognised as miraculous Details – https://t.co/0kyV2FypzL Rector of @lourdes_france informed pilgrims of the news pic.twitter.com/ZUon8D03PW — Michael Haynes 🇻🇦 (@MLJHaynes) April 16, 2025

In 2004, Antonietta Raco began to suffer from Primary Lateral Sclerosis, which caused serious muscle weakness, difficulty walking, severe migraines, and other symptoms.

In 2009, Raco made a pilgrimage to Lourdes, France, the site of the apparition of Our Lady of Lourdes to St. Bernadette, known for its healing spring waters that arose where St. Bernadette dug in the ground upon instruction from Our Lady.

Raco was cured from her debilitating illness after drinking and washing in the water of Lourdes, reporting being able to walk again and feeling “an unusual sense of well-being.”

Later that year, doctor check-ups confirmed her symptoms had disappeared, and in 2010, Raco reported her cure to the Lourdes Office of Medical Observations.

After a series of assessments, a majority of the members of the International Medical Committee of Lourdes (CMIL) affirmed in November 2024 that Raco was “cured of Primary Lateral Sclerosis (PLS) … in an unexpected, complete, lasting and unexplained manner according to medical knowledge.”

This miracle was officially proclaimed on Wednesday by Bishop Vincenzo Carmine Orofino of the Diocese of Tursi-Lagonegro, Italy, where Antonietta Raco lives.

Share











