Women form human barrier to protect Catholic church from vandalism by feminist mob in Mexico

(LifeSiteNews) — Women formed a human barrier to protect a Catholic church in Guadalajara, Mexico, from vandalism by feminists on Saturday.

Feminists across Latin America have now made it a tradition to unleash rage and hatred against Catholic churches on International Women’s Day, vandalizing its sanctuaries and in some cases violently attacking infrastructure. A few years ago, police officers guarding a Catholic church in Salta, Argentina were beaten by a feminist mob, and one was taken to an urgent healthcare clinic for treatment, according to Radio Station Cadena 3.

Movingly, video footage shows that this year, women formed a human chain to protect a Catholic church from feminist vandalism in Guadalajara, as El Occidental reported. Both the Church of Our Lady of Carmen as well as the Metropolitan Cathedral were protected by human barriers, the local Mexican outlet reported.

Women formed a human barrier to protect a Catholic church from vandalism by feminist pro-abortion activists in Guadalajara, Mexico. Info: El Occidental



The feminist demonstrators marching on Saturday carried signs declaring “My Body, My Choice,” but no violence or vandalism was reported this year by El Occidental.

