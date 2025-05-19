Women injured by abortion in Illinois on pace to smash state record set last year

A Planned Parenthood clinic requested an ambulance for a young woman on March 31, the sixth such incident in Illinois just for March 2025.

FLOSSMOOR, Illinois (LifeSiteNews) – The number of botched abortions at Illinois abortion facilities just in March is up to six, with the total for the year so far standing at 11, according to a new report.

Operation Rescue reported that on March 31, Flossmoor Planned Parenthood requested an ambulance for a 21-year-old for severe, “intractable” pain after an abortion procedure that was not completed for unspecified reasons.

The incident follows five other similar situations at Illinois abortion facilities in the same month: four ambulance transfers from abortion facilities to emergency rooms and one woman who was seen walking herself from a clinic straight to the ER across the street. Three of the five previous incidents all stemmed from the same location: Hope Clinic in Granite City.

“If you develop horrific pain just moments after undergoing something as traumatic to the body as a dilation and evacuation abortion – which Planned Parenthood wasn’t able to complete, meaning they botched it – you’d think the pain would be from a very obvious and likely source, not an ‘unknown’ one,” Operation Rescue president Troy Newman said.

“It’s clear that this mother is in need of emergency care, but there’s a second victim in this, and every, abortion,” Newman continued. “If Planned Parenthood was unable to complete an abortion that is only considered successful after a child’s body has been torn limb from limb, I shudder to think what state this baby’s body might have been left in from an unfinished D&E. Was the child’s body even fully removed from the mom?”

All told, Newman says that OR has identified 11 women harmed across six clinics in 2025. Still not quite halfway through the year, that has already reached more than half of 2024’s total of 18 emergencies.

Abortion, which despite persistent media narratives is almost never sought for “medical” reasons, has long been known to carry significant risks for women on top of its intended lethality to preborn babies.

Abortion clinics across the country are regularly flagged for harming women though botched procedures, unsanitary tools and environments, and lack of regulatory protections such as requirements for staff to secure admitting privileges at nearby hospitals in the event of complications. With the rise of services dispensing abortion pills by mail in violation of federal law, chemical abortions self-administered completely without medical oversight are certain to increase those harms further still.

Further, abortion can be dangerous to the mother even when “responsibly” committed.

“The Institute of Medicine lists surgical abortion as an immutable risk factor for preterm birth,” the American Association of Pro-Life Obstetricians and Gynecologists (AAPLOG) has documented. “Women face a 35% increased risk of preterm birth in a future pregnancy after one surgical abortion and an almost 90% increase in preterm birth risk after two abortions. The increased risk of future preterm birth for women after they have an abortion represents a clear long-term health risk. Mothers who deliver preterm babies are at a higher risk of medical complications later in life, including cardiovascular disease and stroke.”

“From 1993 to 2018, there are at least 75 studies examining the link between abortion and mental health,” AAPLOG continues. “Two-thirds of those studies showed a correlation between abortion and adverse mental health outcomes. Studies show abortion significantly increases the risk of depression, anxiety, substance abuse, and suicidal behavior, when compared to women with unintended pregnancies who choose to carry the baby to birth. A study from Finland found a 7X higher suicide rate after abortion compared to when women gave birth.”

Despite all this, Illinois Democrat Gov. J.B. Pritzker celebrated “Abortion Provider Appreciation Day” last year with a thank you” to “doctors, nurses, clinic staff and volunteers” involved in abortions for their “compassion (…) you’re on the front lines of this fight, and your sacrifices and your work make me proud.”

Meanwhile, a medical malpractice lawsuit is ongoing against Illinois abortionist Keith Reisinger-Kindle for allegedly leaving up to “half” of an aborted baby – including “bony fragments” and “a spine” – inside a woman, and a coin-sized hole in her uterus.

