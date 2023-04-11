News

Women’s sports advocate Riley Gaines to press charges after ‘trans’ man attacked her at college event

‘I was punched, I was hit multiple times, I was shoved, until finally we exited the room,’ Gaines told Tucker Carlson.
SAN FRANCISCO (LifeSiteNews) — Champion swimmer turned advocate for protecting women’s sports Riley Gaines was recently assaulted by a gender-confused man after giving a speech on a college campus. Gaines, a former competitor of “transgender” swimmer William “Lia” Thomas, plans to take legal action against those who enabled and partook in the attack. 

An All-American athlete who competed for the University of Kentucky, Gaines began speaking out against men in women’s sports after she was forced to compete in college against Thomas, who changed his name to beat hard-working female athletes. 

After giving a speech arguing against athletic organizations and schools permitting biological males who call themselves women to be allowed to compete against females, Gaines said she was “ambushed and physically hit twice by a man.” She has described her assailant as “a man dressed as a woman.” 

Following the attack — accompanied by vulgar comments shouted at her by a crowd of protestors — she was separated from the group by campus police. The champion swimmer remained in a classroom at San Francisco State University (SFSU) for three hours. 

“The prisoners are running the asylum at SFSU,” Gaines wrote in a Friday Twitter post. “This is proof that women need sex-protected spaces. Still only further assures me I’m doing something right. When they want you silent, speak louder.” 


The video shows Gaines being escorted by police through a building, avoiding the crowds of LGBT activists screaming “trans rights are human rights” and “trans women are women,” among insults hurled at the night’s speaker.  

Another video shows a facilitator speaking with the crowd of protestors, attempting to create a safe space for Gaines to be able to leave the campus. One person can be heard saying “tell her to pay us and then she can go.” Another asks the facilitator “what’s the end goal here” and claims that “we’re cooperating.” However, though space for Gaines to walk is there, she would have been required to leave the building flanked by angry protestors who had already physically and verbally assaulted her. 

During an interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson, Gaines described the experience as “terrifying.”  

“Turning Point USA invited me to the campus. I delivered a very civil and respectful speech where I had great dialogue with even protestors who were participating in a sit-in,” she explained. “All of a sudden, after my speech, the room was stormed. The lights were turned off and I was rushed with no one there to escort me to a safe place.” 


“I was punched, I was hit multiple times, I was shoved, until finally we exited the room. But we could not leave because the protestors flooded the halls. And so, I was pushed into a classroom along that hallway, where I was barricaded in for three hours.” 

After acknowledging her concern for her safety as she continues to defend women’s sports, Gaines said that “this does not deter me. This assures me that I am doing the right thing. This will not silence me.” 

When asked if any authority figures in the state of California had come to her defense, she answered that no one had, including the SFSU dean of students and campus police.  

“I will be pursuing legal action,” Gaines added. “I will ensure that the people who physically assaulted me, the people who put me in that position, will face repercussions.”

In response to the incident, the university’s Vice President for Student Affairs and Enrollment Management, Jamillah Moore, sent an email to the campus community in which she defended those who identify as “transgender.” 

“Let me begin by saying clearly: the trans community is welcome and belongs at San Francisco State University,” the email reads. “Further, our community fiercely believes in unity, connection, care and compassion, and we value different ideas, even when they are not our own.” 


Moore went on to say “thank you to our students who participated peacefully in Thursday evening’s event. It took tremendous bravery to stand in a challenging space … As you reflect, process, and begin to heal, please remember that there are people, resources and services available.” The email included no mention of the physical or verbal attacks on Gaines, nor did it mention her inability to leave the site for three hours after the conclusion of the event. 

Despite the hostility and indifference shown towards her in San Francisco, Gaines has received tremendous support from lawmakers and prominent conservatives across the country. Daily Wire host Matt Walsh, who repeatedly calls out the lies of transgender ideology, referred to Gaines’ detainment as “harassment, intimidation, [and] kidnapping,” adding that all students involved “should be expelled.” 


Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn called for SFSU and local police to “take immediate action to hold those who assaulted @RileyGaines accountable. We will not allow the violent radical left mob to silence us.” 


Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy also shared his thoughts via Twitter, saying that the incident “is an appalling attack on free speech on a college campus. House Republicans stand with Riley Gaines and her brave and tireless efforts to protect women’s sports.” 

