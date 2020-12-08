Work for LifeSite! We’re hiring an assistant web developer

December 8, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – LifeSiteNews is hiring an assistant web developer to assist in UX/UI designing, coding, testing, and deploying the several LifeSiteNews-run websites.

The assistant web developer will also oversee our web servers and security, as our needs continue to grow and expand.

We are facing a growing assault on all that is good and true in our world, and we need passionate, faith-filled men and women to come and join us in the fight to restore the Christian foundations of our society.

If you’re ready to give your life for the cause, then you’re in the right place.

The successful candidate will have the opportunity to join a vibrant, passionate team of professionals committed to promoting the Culture of Life, and to grow what is already the #1 most-read pro-life and pro-family website on the Internet.

LifeSiteNews has offices in Front Royal, Virginia and Hamilton, Ontario, but most of our staff telecommute from home offices. As such, this position is open to telecommuters.

Candidate requirements:

A strong commitment to advancing LifeSite's pro-life and pro-family mission via the application of the latest web-based technologies

3+ years of experience in full-stack web site development

Understanding of Web Apps and proficiency in programming languages HTML5, CSS3, PHP, JavaScript (including jQuery), and SQL

Understanding of mobile first design, UI/UX, cross browser compatibility, general web functions and standards

Knowledge of SEO, Google AMP, Apple News, social networks with their APIs, and other challenges and opportunities that will impact our readership

Ability to build reusable code and libraries for future use

Focus on optimizing our site for maximum speed and scalability

Understanding of security principles and how they apply particularly to E-Commerce applications

Ability to integrate data from various back-end services, databases and APIs

Be responsible for maintaining, expanding, and scaling our website as our needs and technology continues to develop

Management of hosting, including database administration and scaling applications to support needs

Strong organizational skills to juggle multiple tasks within the constraints of timelines and budgets

Focus on staying plugged into emerging technologies and industry trends, applying them into our everyday operations and activities

Communicate with and assist non-technical users with operational questions or problems

Having development experience with WordPress CMS, laravel platform, Linux server administration (particularly Ubuntu), the payment systems PayPal and Stripe is highly beneficial and desireable. So is experience with DNS, CDN and cloud-based management.

