Workers revolt against ‘Pride’ month in Mexico City, tear down ‘unworthy’ banners

Mexican union leader Rafael Riva Palacio said that ‘I personally and a group of colleagues cannot allow it, and as many times as they want to put it up, as many times as they put it up, we are going to remove it.’

(LifeSiteNews) — Workers in Mexico City who have had enough of LGBTQ+ Pride celebrations quite literally took matters into their own hands and tore into pieces two massive rainbow banners that hung at the government’s National Housing Fund for Workers (INFONAVIT) building.

Union leader Rafael Riva Palacio ordered the destruction and removal of the banners, saying that they are “unworthy.”

“I personally and a group of colleagues cannot allow it, and as many times as they want to put it up, as many times as they put it up, we are going to remove it,” said Palacio, pointing to the rainbow banner, according to a report by El País.

Carlos Martinez, the director of INFONAVIT who describes himself as “gay,” denounced on X the tearing down of the banners as an act “of barbarism, hatred, homophobia and discrimination,” and swore “The flags will be raised again and as many times as necessary.”

🇲🇽 Workers revolt against Pride Month at a government institution in Mexico City: “The only flag is our national flag” pic.twitter.com/O9X3nG5PVV — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) June 6, 2024

Two days later, Martinez posted another photo boasting that at least one of the banners had been quickly replaced.

Se volvió a poner la bandera. pic.twitter.com/8w9rIbvHQY — Carlos Martínez V. (@carlosmartinezv) June 6, 2024

He also said that “Members of the LGBTTTIQ+ populations had repaired the damaged flags with staples, thread and tape, proposing to use them in the 2024 Pride March.”

“The revolution of consciences is going to triumph,” declared Martinez, suggesting that those who do not accept homosexuality and transgenderism need to conform to LGBTQ+ ideology.

The tearing down of the rainbow banners comes on the heels of the election of Mexico’s woke, pro-LGBTQ+ president Claudia Sheinbaum earlier this week.

Sheinbaum has made her support of LGBTQ+ political ideology clear in recent years.

In 2022, she celebrated the legalization of homosexual “marriage” in the states of Guerrero and Tamaulipas with the statement: “Today the entire country makes progress in equal rights with the passage of marriage equality (sic) in Guerrero and Tamaulipas. I celebrate this demonstration of the will of the people and the search for justice for all men and women by both state congresses. Love is love.”

That same year, she became the first mayor of Mexico City to take part in the city’s LGBT “pride” parade.

In 2023, on the feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe, she posted a photo of herself to X stating, “My dream is to continue to fight for sexually diverse people as I did in Mexico City.”

Share











