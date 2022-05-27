World airport association calls on Trudeau to drop Canada’s COVID travel mandates

Help Canadian Dad who was fired for refusing vax: LifeFunder
(LifeSiteNews) – The International Air Transport Association (IATA) says the Canadian government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau should end at once all COVID travel restrictions, including vaccine mandates.
“The relevant authorities must urgently consider removing the last remaining travel-related COVID-19 restrictions and work with the industry on policies and processes which will allow passengers to pass through airports with no undue delay,” Peter Cerda, IATA’s regional vice president for the Americas, said Tuesday in a press release.
“Following the easing of many of these restrictions, demand is coming back and it is clear that people want to travel. We can therefore ill afford to have passengers subjected to unacceptable wait times both on arrival in the country or on departure.”
The IATA wants random testing, the ArriveCAN app (vaccine passport), and vaccine mandates gone.
The IATA also said that Canada must act to ensure there are more security staff at customs checkpoints and move any onsite COVID testing at the airport to an offsite facility. The IATA is also asking the Canadian government to introduce dedicated immigration lanes in airports for international arrivals who do not provide any “health and vaccination details” in advance.
The IATA called out massive delays at Toronto Pearson airport, which serves as the nation’s largest air travel hub.
“Over the past weeks, Toronto’s Pearson International Airport alone reported that passenger wait times at security screening doubled and, in some instances, even quadrupled,” the IATA noted.
“Meanwhile, passengers on nearly every second international arriving flight were subjected to immigration delays, which in some cases included waiting on the airplane for up to three hours before they were allowed to disembark. Over the past four weeks, the travel plans of around 100,000 passengers per week have been disrupted.”
The IATA serves as one of the largest air travel associations for airlines, representing some 290 airlines, or 83% of total air traffic.
Earlier this month, the Canadian Airport Council called out the Trudeau government’s COVID mandates for calling travel chaos.
Just recently, the heads of Canada’s largest airport at the Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA) in a statement sounded the alarm over airport bottlenecks and called for the Trudeau Liberals to ease COVID rules.
The GTAA said that the government should “streamline or eliminate inbound legacy public health requirements at Canada’s airports, and in doing help to alleviate bottlenecks for international arriving passenger.”
The GTAA also said that random COVID testing upon arrival needs should be eliminated.
In recent days, MPs from the Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) blasted the Trudeau government for refusing to drop COVID travel mandates.
Just over a week ago, CPC MPs Melissa Lantsman and Michelle Ferreri demanded on behalf of their party that Trudeau end his “vindictive” COVID jab travel mandate, saying recent testimony proves it is causing nothing but chaos at airports.
Last fall, Trudeau put in place a mandate that in effect bans those who have chosen not to get the COVID vaccines to travel ban by air, rail, or sea. The travel vaccine mandate bans Canadians from flying within Canada as well as out of the country.
Trudeau’s vaccine mandate is being challenged in court by People’s Party of Canada leader and former MP Maxime Bernier.
As for the Trudeau Liberals, Canadian Minister of Transport Omar Alghabra recently said that the government will not “adjust” the travel vaccine mandate until “we feel it’s right.”
CPC MP and leadership candidate Leslyn Lewis recently said the Canadian government must get rid of its “unscientific” and administrative “nightmare” COVID vaccine passport, or Canada’s ArriveCAN app as it is known.
Canada has mandated the use of the ArriveCAN app for all travelers entering the county since November 2020. Travelers who do not have a smartphone can sign into an online version of ArriveCAN. Those who fail to sign up for ArriveCAN, however, face severe fines.
Just recently in March, the Trudeau Liberals lifted a COVID testing directive for fully jabbed travelers entering Canada.
COVID vaccine mandates have divided Canadian society.
The shots approved for use in Canada have been linked to a multitude of negative and often severe side effects in children. They also have connections to cell lines derived from aborted babies. As a result of this, many Catholics and other Christians refuse to take them.
COVID-19 has extremely high survivability among most groups, and studies show a minimal risk of asymptomatic spread. Research also indicates that post-infection natural immunity is far superior to vaccine-induced immunity.
