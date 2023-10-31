World Economic Forum co-founder’s son calls for the arrests of COVID jab pushers for ‘democide’

‘The WEF, the WHO, GAVI, Big Pharma, Big Tech, Bill Gates all advocated a global humanity injection by a bioweapon, injecting nano lipids into 5.7 billion people. ... We can no longer tolerate any entity that promotes poison to be injected into humanity.'

(LifeSiteNews) — Pascal Najadi, the son of World Economic Forum co-founder Hussain Najadi, called for the arrests of those responsible for the forced COVID-19 “vaccinations” of 5.7 billion people around the world, saying the injections are a bioweapon leading to “democide.”

“Democide” is a term coined a few decades ago that refers to government mass murder and extermination of civilian populations via either direct action or indifference.

“Everything evil in the world related to democide, unfortunately, comes from Geneva,” Najadi said as he listed the global organizations headquartered in Geneva that played major roles in mandating the COVID jab, which has proved deadly to an estimated 50 million souls around the globe and medically debilitating to tens of millions more.

Among those organizations based in Geneva are the World Economic Forum (WEF), the World Health Organization (WHO), and the Global Alliance for Vaccine Immunization (GAVI).

“The World Economic Forum — of which my father was a co-founder and left Klaus Schwab out of disgust in the early 1980s — has diplomatic immunity” from the Swiss government, Najadi noted.

“I, as a Swiss citizen, right here now, declare that the WEF is not eligible anymore for diplomatic immunity,” Najadi said. “I call on the Swiss authorities and security to arrest those people immediately. Why?”

The WEF, the WHO, GAVI, Big Pharma, Big Tech, Bill Gates all advocated a global humanity injection by a bioweapon, injecting nano lipids into 5.7 billion people.

And we Swiss are hosting them? We can no longer tolerate any entity that promotes poison to be injected into humanity.

“I’m a victim. I’m dying from it, and my mother too,” said Najadi, who has described previously that he experienced severe bodily harm when Swiss doctors injected him with “poison.”

Najadi said that as a result of the Pfizer jab he now suffers from a terminal autoimmune condition. Doctors have told him that his lifespan will now be reduced by up to 25 years.

“It’s ‘democide,’” he reemphasized.

“It will be corrected in the name of humanity,” he predicted.

WOW — Pascal Najadi, the son of WEF co-founder Hussain Najadi, is calling for the arrests of Bill Gates, WHO leadership, the WEF, Klaus Schwab, Big Tech and Pfizer. He says he and his mother are now dying from the vaccine, which he calls “poison”. pic.twitter.com/L9EPkMxMA4 — Ben Swann (@BenSwann_) October 27, 2023

“The victims curve is going up, steep,” Najadi said during an interview in June. “The turbo cancer cases in Europe are exploding. Children are dropping dead. This is unforgivable.”

“This genocide is driven by the WHO. We’re talking about more than 50 million people worldwide killed, murdered by those injections,” Najadi continued. “This is a genocide of biblical dimensions.”

“Fauci, the CDC, the WHO, Pfizer, and the government officials and media that were in [on] this, in my personal view, they’ll face God very soon and they’ll have to answer tough questions,” he mused.

Najadi referred to the Big Pharma corporations as “gangsters,” adding that a long line of political and medical industry leaders and unelected bureaucrats “belong behind bars.”

In March, Najadi filed a civil lawsuit in the Supreme Court of the State of New York in Manhattan against Pfizer, Inc. which he hopes will bring a halt to the manufacture and implementation of the COVID mRNA injection and its accompanying adverse effects.

Late last year, Najadi filed criminal charges against Swiss President Alain Berset for abuse of public office concerning his role in his government’s push to inject citizens with an experimental drug without informed consent.

Share











