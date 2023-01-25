World Economic Forum executive warns of ‘catastrophic cyber event’ within the next 2 years

The globalist WEF has been preparing for a 'cyber pandemic' for years.

DAVOS, Switzerland (LifeSiteNews) — The Managing Director of the World Economic Forum (WEF) warned that “a catastrophic cyber event” could occur “in the next two years.”

WEF Managing Director Jeremy Jurgens said that “geopolitical instability makes a Catastrophic cyber event likely in the next two years.” Another crisis that can be used by the globalists for more centralized control and “private-public partnerships.”#wef23 pic.twitter.com/zTQbRmgUIQ — Andreas Wailzer (@Andreas_Wailzer) January 25, 2023



“The most striking finding that we found is that 93% of cyber leaders and 86% of cyber business leaders believe that the geopolitical instability makes a catastrophic cyber event likely in the next two years,” Jeremy Jurgens said during a press conference at WEF’s annual meeting in Davos.

“This far exceeds anything that we’ve seen in previous surveys,” the WEF representative added.

“Cyber attacks can spread unpredictably,” he stated. “We saw this in the ViaSat attack that was done on Ukraine, which was initially intended to shut down communications services for the Ukrainian military, but as well closed off parts of electricity production across Europe.”

Jurgens based his statement on a recent survey among “cyber leaders” and “business leaders” highlighted in the WEF’s “Global Cybersecurity Outlook 2023.”

The globalist WEF has been preparing for a “cyber pandemic” for years, specifically with its annual Cyber Polygon conferences.

In its 2022 Global Risk Report, the WEF warns that “[i]f cyberthreats continue without mitigation, governments will continue to retaliate against perpetrators (actual or perceived), leading to open cyberwarfare, further disruption for societies and loss of trust in governments’ ability to act as digital stewards.”

Tim Hinchliffe, editor of the technology news blog The Sociable, stressed that this “would mean that governments wouldn’t need confirmation of an actual perpetrator before retaliating — just a perceived one.”

During the Cyber Polygon Conference in 2020, WEF founder Klaus Schwab said that “[t]he COVID-19 crisis would be seen in this respect as a small disturbance in comparison to a major cyber attack.”

“We all know, but still pay insufficient attention to, the frightening scenario of a comprehensive cyber attack, which would bring a complete halt to the power supply, transportation, hospital services, our society as a whole,” Schwab stated.

Commenting on the WEF’s dire predictions about a possible large-scale cyber attack, Hinchliffe opined that “[t]he unelected globalists will take advantage of every crisis to exert their influence on politicians, business leaders, and civil society.”

“It doesn’t matter if the crisis has to do with cybersecurity, climate change, poverty, or a global pandemic — every solution the WEF puts forward calls for public-private collaborations — a closer merger of corporation and state,” Hinchliffe wrote.

