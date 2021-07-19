World Economic Forum head’s prediction of microchips ‘in our brains’ is coming true, thanks to Big Tech

ANALYSIS

July 19, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – A top globalist’s prediction of widespread brain reading technology is rapidly proving true, as Big Tech companies advance implantable microchip and other “transhumanist” projects.

In a recently unearthed video, Klaus Schwab, founder of the World Economic Forum (WEF), called for microchips to be implanted “in our brains.” Schwab, who leads the WEF’s “Great Reset” program, detailed his microchip prediction in a 2016 interview with Swiss broadcasting group RTS, saying that brain chips would be widely introduced “certainly in the next ten years.”

“And at first we will implant them in our clothes,” he said. “And then we could imagine that we will implant them in our brains, or in our skin. And in the end, maybe, there will be a direct communication between our brains and the digital world.”

“What we see is a kind of fusion of the physical, digital, and biological world.”

He imagined calling someone without using a physical device or even having the reflex to do so. One could simply “speak and say: ‘I want to connect now with anyone now,’” Schwab said.

“And first you have the personalized robots,” he continued. “And I saw that Mr. [Mark] Zuckerberg predicted that at the end of year he will have his robot, his personalized butler, that is at his disposal.” Schwab envisioned that such an innovation would serve not only “a servant,” but as “an intellectual partner” – one that could learn through artificial intelligence.

This “technological revolution,” as Schwab termed it, “has the possibility to make you even more human,” by devolving tasks to machines and allowing people to pursue “really human” matters, like “love.”

Schwab’s predictions may appear easily dismissible as the ramblings of a Marxist social engineer from a Nazi-linked family. However, five years out, his microchip fantasy seems to have been just about spot-on.

Silicon Valley’s Great ‘Transhumanist’ Reset

Facebook, for example, has been building brain-reading technology since at least 2017. Months after Mark Zuckerberg announced that he indeed completed his “personal butler” robot, “Jarvis,” Facebook unveiled plans to develop a “brain mouse,” purportedly to allow users to type with their minds.

The social media giant’s brain-computer projects have made steady progress since then, with Facebook revealing a new wearable prototype connected to a “neural interface” earlier this year. An AI system piloted by Facebook researchers can reportedly convert brain data to text with an error rate as low as 3 percent.

Last week, a program backed by the company achieved “the first successful demonstration of direct decoding of full words” from brain activity, according to Dr. Eric Chang, a University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) neurosurgeon leading the research, which involves electrodes planted on the surface of a participant’s brain.

“On the hardware side, we need to build systems that have higher data resolution to record more information from the brain, and more quickly,” Chang said. In a post celebrating the initiative on Thursday, Facebook stressed that it “no interest in developing products that require implanted electrodes,” despite having funded the UCSF research.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has gone a step farther with his startup Neuralink, which aims to connect brains to digital devices through wireless microchips. Musk has said that he hopes that Neuralink will lead to “symbiosis with artificial intelligence.” The company’s first product “will enable someone with paralysis to use a smartphone with their mind faster than someone using thumbs,” he tweeted in April. Competitors, like Inbrain Neuroelectronics, are already cropping up.

Long before Neuralink, however, Bill Gates quietly trailblazed the implantable microchip field, personally commissioning birth control chips in 2012 from a group called Microchips Biotech.

According to the website of the Gates Foundation, the liberal billionaire and depopulation advocate has funded the project more than $20 million in recent years. The contraception microchips, designed to pump the morning-after-pill drug into users for more than a dozen consecutive years, are in a preclinical stage as of 2020.

Big Tech’s efforts to reengineer the human mind and body with invasive, experimental technology epitomize what Google’s Ray Kurzweil has described as “transhumanism.”

Machines “are powering all of us,” Kurzweil said in 2017. “They’re making us smarter. They may not yet be inside our bodies, but, by the 2030s, we will connect our neocortex, the part of our brain where we do our thinking, to the cloud.”

And amid the COVID-19 crisis, Silicon Valley has more resources than ever to make that Schwabian dream a reality. In June, Facebook became the fifth tech company to crack $1 trillion in valuation, trailing Apple and Microsoft, both of which have likewise moved into the brain-computer sphere.

Transhumanist tech giants also boast unprecedented access to the federal government under the Biden regime. Last Thursday, the White House, which is currently filled with Big Tech alum, revealed that it is flagging “disinformation” for Facebook.

“We’re flagging problematic posts for Facebook that spread disinformation,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.

“There are also proposed changes that we have made to social media platforms,” she said, like “a robust enforcement strategy.”