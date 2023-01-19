World Economic Forum insiders raise concerns about Klaus Schwab, say he’s ‘completely unaccountable’

According to the group, “[t]here isn’t much of a future for the WEF beyond Klaus' because there is no clear successor.

(LifeSiteNews) — Current and former members of the globalist World Economic Forum (WEF) are lodging criticisms against the controversial organization’s founder, COVID-19: Great Reset author Klaus Schwab, The Guardian reported Wednesday.

The reports come as the radically left-wing coalition of elites faces renewed criticism from a variety of sources, including Elon Musk and Greta Thunberg.

“We are a group of current and former employees of the WEF. We want to play our role in fostering debate about the role this organisation plays in the world,” the group of insiders said, according to the January 18 report.

“Klaus has been at the helm of the WEF for 52 years,” the group continued. “When he was born, 122 of the 195 states in the world right now did not even exist.”

According to the group, Schwab’s long-held role makes him “completely unaccountable to anyone inside and outside the organisation.”

Despite making their concerns public, the WEF insiders who contacted the outlet are seeking to remain anonymous, reportedly out of concern about potential pushback.

The group also argued “[t]here isn’t much of a future for the WEF beyond Klaus,” partly because of a lack of “a clear successor” for the role of chairman and partly because of alleged internal conflict within senior leadership.

A WEF spokesperson sought to dismiss the claims about its governance, however, telling the newspaper that its “board of trustees decides any future institutional leadership appointments,” and adding that the WEF “has a strong institutional governance structure in place to ensure its continued ability to fully support its mission.”

Former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair, an early proponent of COVID jab passports, is reportedly being looked at as a potential replacement for Schwab once the 82-year-old either steps down from his role as chairman or passes away.

Blair himself sparked online backlash this week after touting a “digital infrastructure” to monitor vaccination status in the future during the WEF’s panel discussion entitled “100 Days to Outrace the Next Pandemic.”

“Digitization in health care is one of the great game changers,” Blair argued, explaining that “we should help countries to develop these infrastructures, which they will need with these new vaccines.”

NEW – Tony Blair calls for a “digital infrastructure” to monitor who is vaccinated and who is not for the “vaccines that will come down the line” at Klaus Schwab’s World Economic Forum.pic.twitter.com/t5SM0Lv1hw — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) January 19, 2023

The WEF, whose annual conference in Davos, Switzerland is underway this week, has been drawing sharp criticism in recent days from a public whose experience of the 2020 COVID-19 lockdowns previously awakened widespread criticism of the leftist globalist organization.

The WEF, which has published content supporting mandatory vaccination and lockdowns, has also repeatedly promoted the idea that the global COVID response forms part of a “Great Reset” of society that will obliterate traditional governance and economic structures and reorder the world according to the WEF’s leftist social principles.

On Wednesday, tech entrepreneur and Twitter owner Elon Musk torched the global coalition of elites, which he said “is increasingly becoming an unelected world government that the people never asked for and don’t want.”

Musk also posted a Twitter poll to gauge whether people think that the “World Economic Forum should control the world.”

Twitter users rejected the idea by an outsized margin of 86% to 14%.

But it’s not just Musk and conservatives who are now criticizing the WEF, which in addition to promoting global lockdowns and mandatory shots has also pushed switching from eating meat to eating insects, and from using traditional fossil fuel to transitioning to so-called “green energy” alternatives like wind and solar.

This week, climate alarmist Greta Thunberg took the opportunity to blast the WEF, which she said comprises “basically the people who are mostly fueling the destruction of the planet, the people who are at the very core of the climate crisis, the people who are investing in fossil fuels, and yet somehow these are the people that we seem to rely on solving our problems.”

“They have proven time and time again that they are not prioritizing that,” Thunberg opined, suggesting the WEF isn’t doing enough to force radical climate policies on the world. “They are prioritizing self-greed, corporate greed and short-term economic profits above people and above planet.”

